The best budget Android phone just got another price cut

Despite approaching one year of age, the Pixel 3a
is still one of the best budget phones around, especially in the US market. The combination of decent hardware, killer cameras, and sleek software makes this handset pretty hard to beat for the price. Now, the phone is more accessible than ever with this new deal.
B&H Photo has offered a good discount on the Pixel
3a since Black Friday, but now the phone is just $329 brand new, a real bargain over the $400 or even $500 it used to fetch. The deal is only available in the Just Black color, but it’s unlocked, ensuring compatibility with both GSM and CDMA networks. Though carriers sometimes offer better prices, this deal comes contract- and trade in-free, giving you tons more flexibility.
The 3a was never the best or most impressive phone, but it delivers competent specs, a good display, and great battery life, all wrapped in that lightweight, durable plastic shell. If you just want a simple phone to give you good everyday performance and nice photos, the Pixel 3a could be the phone for you.
