Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community

We have exciting news for our community! We're thrilled to announce that the power to start new discussions is now in your hands.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
An image stating "Discussions now open!"
That's right – the Discussions section is now fully open, empowering every member of our community to initiate conversations on the topics you're passionate about. This is your opportunity to connect directly with others, share your unique perspectives, ask questions, and foster engaging conversations around the subjects that interest you most.

We believe that by opening up the ability to start discussions to everyone, we're creating a richer and more collaborative environment for our entire community. While we encourage open and free-flowing conversation, we kindly ask for everyone to read our community guidelines before starting a new thread, so we can ensure a positive and respectful experience for all.

Don't wait – head over to the Discussions section now and start your first thread! We're excited to see the engaging and insightful conversations you'll create. Your voice is valuable, and we can't wait to hear it!
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What AI feature would you love having on your smartphone?

by Ilia Temelkov • 8

What do you expect from WWDC25?

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Would you buy a phone without any ports?

by Ilia Temelkov • 39
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless