OnePlus will release a fix for the annoying freezing bug in the Gallery app
In a forum post, OnePlus explained that the cause of the 'freezing experience' is 'related to the Google Messages app' and that the problem should be fixed in 'about a week.' OnePlus also shared a way to temporarily solve this issue while waiting for the company to release a fix.
Although it's only a temporary fix for the freezing bug, users can go to the Google Play Store and search for the Google Messages app. Then tap the 'Uninstall' button. Because it is a system app, it should only uninstall the updates and return the app to an older version. Then, in the upper right corner, look for the three-dot button and make sure the auto-update is switched off.
If the Google Messages app doesn't appear when you search for it in the search bar, tap on your account in the Google Play Store app, then go to "Manage apps & devices," and then tap on "Manage." After that, search for the Google Messages app there, and when you find it, follow the instructions above.
OnePlus also explained that when it releases the fix for the freezing issue for the Gallery app, you can activate the auto-updates for the Google Messages app again.
