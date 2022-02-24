 OnePlus will release a fix for the annoying freezing bug in the Gallery app - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
OnePlus

OnePlus will release a fix for the annoying freezing bug in the Gallery app

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
OnePlus will release a fix for the annoying freezing bug in the Gallery app
Recently, OnePlus acknowledged a problem with its Gallery app that users have been experiencing for quite some time now. Many OnePlus users have noticed that the Gallery app freezes when they are trying to share pictures from the app.

In a forum post, OnePlus explained that the cause of the 'freezing experience' is 'related to the Google Messages app' and that the problem should be fixed in 'about a week.' OnePlus also shared a way to temporarily solve this issue while waiting for the company to release a fix.

Although it's only a temporary fix for the freezing bug, users can go to the Google Play Store and search for the Google Messages app. Then tap the 'Uninstall' button. Because it is a system app, it should only uninstall the updates and return the app to an older version. Then, in the upper right corner, look for the three-dot button and make sure the auto-update is switched off.

If the Google Messages app doesn't appear when you search for it in the search bar, tap on your account in the Google Play Store app, then go to "Manage apps & devices," and then tap on "Manage." After that, search for the Google Messages app there, and when you find it, follow the instructions above.

OnePlus also explained that when it releases the fix for the freezing issue for the Gallery app, you can activate the auto-updates for the Google Messages app again.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for as little as $500 right now (in an older edition)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for as little as $500 right now (in an older edition)
Apple VR headset may come with Micro LED display, M1 chip
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple VR headset may come with Micro LED display, M1 chip
Reddit is introducing a better way to find new communities and content
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Reddit is introducing a better way to find new communities and content
Apple won’t have to replace your whole iPhone to repair Face ID anymore
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Apple won’t have to replace your whole iPhone to repair Face ID anymore
Galaxy S22's Object Eraser is rolling out to older Samsung phones
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Galaxy S22's Object Eraser is rolling out to older Samsung phones
Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is here with two names, amazing specs, and a stylus
by Iskren Gaidarov,  7
Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is here with two names, amazing specs, and a stylus
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless