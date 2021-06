OnePlus might be working on an AirTag and SmartTag rival called 'OnePlusTag'

OnePlus recently filed a trademark for 'OnePlusTag'

Smartphone manufacturers have been expanding their product ecosystems to include loads of new products. First it was smartwatches , then wireless earbuds , and more recently item tracking tags.The likes of Samsung and Apple have already entered the segment, previously dominated by Tile, with their SmartTag and AirTag devices. Now, a new trademark suggests that OnePlus could be next.The Never Settle brand recently filed a trademark for the name ‘OnePlusTag.’ The listing doesn’t reveal the sort of device it’s intended for, but it sure looks like the type of name that could be used for an item tracking tag. OnePlus hasn’t spoken about its plans publicly, but the company does have an event scheduled for June 10. The Nord CE 5G will be the center of attention, but perhaps OnePlus will provide a sneak peek at other products it has in the pipeline.Alternatively, it could save the potential item tracking tag for a future event. The Nord 2 should receive a dedicated announcement in the summer, while in the fall it wouldn’t be surprising to see a OnePlus 9T model.Rumor has it that Oppo is working on an item tracking tag too. And considering how closely OnePlus and Oppo have been working in recent years, there’s a good chance OnePlus’ product will simply be a rebranding of Oppo’s offering.Ultimately, though, the most important thing is whether the device uses ultra-wideband tech. The latter is quickly becoming the standard and allows for much more accurate tracking, so skipping it would be disappointing.