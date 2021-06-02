OnePlus might be working on an AirTag and SmartTag rival called 'OnePlusTag'
The likes of Samsung and Apple have already entered the segment, previously dominated by Tile, with their SmartTag and AirTag devices. Now, a new trademark suggests that OnePlus could be next.
OnePlus recently filed a trademark for 'OnePlusTag'
The Never Settle brand recently filed a trademark for the name ‘OnePlusTag.’ The listing doesn’t reveal the sort of device it’s intended for, but it sure looks like the type of name that could be used for an item tracking tag.
Alternatively, it could save the potential item tracking tag for a future event. The Nord 2 should receive a dedicated announcement in the summer, while in the fall it wouldn’t be surprising to see a OnePlus 9T model.
Ultimately, though, the most important thing is whether the device uses ultra-wideband tech. The latter is quickly becoming the standard and allows for much more accurate tracking, so skipping it would be disappointing.