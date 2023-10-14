The impressive Prime Day discount on the awesome OnePlus Nord N20 is still live; save on one now





OnePlus Nord N20: Save $114! Grab the awesome, budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N20 from Amazon and save $114 in the process. The phone has nice performance and just amazing battery life. $114 off (38%) $186 48 $299 99 Buy at Amazon



Powered by a solid Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is complemented by 6GB of RAM, the OnePlus Nord N20 delivers good performance and can deal with daily stuff like streaming videos and browsing the web without trouble. You'll even be able to play demanding games on your OnePlus Nord N20, but they won't be at their highest graphical settings.



The OnePlus Nord N20 is available in a single storage option: 128GB. However, the phone packs a dedicated slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand the built-in storage. In other words, you will have plenty of storage for those gym shots you like to take so much, even if you deplete the available 128GB.



Of course, you will need a good camera for them pics. Right off the bat, we must note that the pictures here won't be iPhone-level since we are talking about a budget device, after all. However, the main camera of the OnePlus Nord N20, which is 64 MP, takes pretty awesome photos as long as there is plenty of light. So, your pictures could look great, but it will be a lot harder to take that perfect shot.



Now, the OnePlus Nord N20 may not be able to take iPhone-level photos, but it has incredible battery life. The phone sports a 4500mAh power cell, which should last 2 to 3 days on a single charge with moderate usage. In addition to that, the phone comes with 33W fast charging on board, capable of filling the tank to around 80% in nearly 45 minutes. That's really impressive for a phone at this price.



In short, the OnePlus Nord N20 is one pretty awesome budget smartphone that is currently a true bargain on Amazon, and you should definitely tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch one at a discounted price while you can.

