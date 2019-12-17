Android OnePlus

The OnePlus Concept One will showcase the 'future of smartphones' at CES 2020

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 17, 2019, 5:42 AM
 
OnePlus recently confirmed plans to attend CES 2020 in January and announce something “special.” Now, the brand has released a teaser video that provides a little more detail.

The first of many concept smartphones from OnePlus 


Published on popular Chinese social network Weibo, the short 3-second clip reveals the upcoming project will be called “OnePlus Concept One.” The video itself doesn't reveal anything else but OnePlus followed up with an official press release shortly after which sheds a little more light on the matter.

The name itself, Concept One, is a clear promise that this device is only the first in a series to come and shows OnePlus’ commitment to applied, innovative technology — bringing users an even smoother, faster, and more ‘burdenless’ experience. The OnePlus Concept One demonstrates a vision of both new technology and alternate design approach for the future of smartphones.

The plan is to unveil an extravagant concept smartphone next month that probably won't ever reach production. It will, however, still serve as a platform to preview upcoming technology which is currently being preparing for future devices. Additionally, new materials and design ideas are on the table too. 

It's unclear at this stage what OnePlus has planned for its first concept smartphone but we're still three weeks away from its unveiling, so more information will likely emerge as the date nears. But possibilities include a preview of the 120Hz display that’s set to grace next year’s OnePlus 8 Pro or perhaps even some upcoming camera tech.

The Concept One will precede the OnePlus 8 series


According to the latest rumors, OnePlus is developing an extended range of smartphones that’ll consist of three models rather than the usual two. The OnePlus 8 Pro flagship will lead the pack with a massive 6.7-inch curved-edge display complete with thin bezels, a small punch-hole for the selfie camera in the top-left corner, and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate.

This is all going to be accompanied by a vertical camera setup on the back that houses three separate sensors including the main snapper, an ultra-wide-angle alternative, and a telephoto shooter. A Time-of-Flight sensor and a laser autofocus system are also rumored. 

The standard OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is expected to inherit the same camera setup without the added laser autofocus system and Time-of-Flight sensor. It'll be paired with a slightly smaller 6.5-inch display up front that’ll likely boast a 90Hz refresh rate rather than 120Hz. 

As for the tech specs, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 will be used to power both phones alongside Android 10 and the latest version of Oxygen OS. A minimum of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is expected inside the OnePlus 8, but an impressive 12/256GB configuration could grace the cheapest OnePlus 8 Pro variant.

The mysterious third model from OnePlus is expected to be called the OnePlus 8 Lite and looks set to mark the brand's return to the mid-range segment. Leaked CAD-based renders of the phone point towards a flat punch-hole display coupled with slim bezels and a vertical dual-camera module on the rear that's positioned in the corner and coupled with the usual LED flash and microphone.

This phone is expected to arrive powered by one of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 700-series chipsets coupled with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, because OnePlus hasn't competed in the mid-range segment for over four years, it's unclear what sort of pricing strategy the company is planning for the smartphone. 

2 Comments

User123456789
Reply

1. User123456789

Posts: 1224; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Flex or something silly like mix alpha

posted on 9 min ago

2. sepsapurta

Posts: 2; Member since: 14 min ago

posted on 5 min ago

