OnePlus 13 camera upgrades officially revealed, along with sample photos

A white OnePlus 13 smartphone showcasing its circular camera module with multiple lenses.
The OnePlus 13 is just around the corner, slated for its official debut in China on October 31. As the countdown continues, OnePlus is teasing fans with more details about its next flagship. The company has now confirmed camera upgrades and even shared a few sample photos to showcase what's in store.

OnePlus 13 coming with three 50 MP cameras


Louis Lee, the President of OnePlus China, recently shared several camera details about the upcoming OnePlus 13 on his page on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (translated source). The phone will maintain a design similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, featuring a triple-camera setup on the back. However, it's set to include some notable upgrades.

The OnePlus 13's camera system will center around a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor as the main shooter. This will be paired with two other 50-megapixel cameras: a periscope telephoto and an ultra-wide lens. As with previous models, the OnePlus 13's camera setup will be co-developed with Hasselblad.


OnePlus has laid out the camera upgrades for its upcoming flagship. | Image credit – OnePlus

The telephoto camera on the OnePlus 13 is ditching the standard periscope setup for a sleeker dual-prism design, making it easier to fit into a slimmer phone body. It's a 3x telephoto lens with a 33% smaller sensor than the previous model, coming in at 1/1.95" with an f/2.6 aperture. Plus, the lens is now circular instead of rectangular, allowing for improved light capture.

As for the ultra-wide camera, it brings a 120° field of view to the table, perfect for sweeping landscapes or big group photos. OnePlus has even shared sample shots on its Weibo page, showcasing what this new camera system can do. Still, we'll hold off on any judgments until we can put it through some real-world testing ourselves.

Sample photos give us a glimpse of the OnePlus 13's performance and what we can expect from its camera capabilities. | Image credit – OnePlus

However, given that the OnePlus 12 already shines with impressive camera capabilities, I have high hopes that its successor will deliver in real-world tests as well – especially with the upcoming upgrades. Plus, just like with recent releases, I expect OnePlus to pull out all the stops for the OnePlus 13 announcement, packing the flagship with AI features. These enhancements will not only boost image quality but also give users the freedom to get creative during post-production.

About OnePlus 13


As mentioned earlier, OnePlus is gearing up to reveal the Chinese version of the OnePlus 13 on October 31. However, the release date for the global market, including the US, remains a mystery. The best guess right now? A January launch next year. It might just be worth holding out, though, given the impressive specs expected for this upcoming flagship:

  • A stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 3168 x 1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 5000 nits of peak brightness.
  • Options for up to 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.
  • IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, making it extra tough.
  • A hefty 6,000mAh battery to keep you going all day.
  • Support for super-fast 100 W wired charging.
  • Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The OnePlus 13 is shaping up to be a solid successor to the already impressive OnePlus 12. The company seems committed to its legacy of delivering cutting-edge hardware and innovative tech in its flagship lineup. If OnePlus can maintain the current pricing, I think it's safe to say that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to face some serious competition next year.
