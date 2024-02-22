Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

OnePlus 11 update delivers fixes and enhancements
If you've got a OnePlus 11, good news is on the way as the company is starting to roll out an update for it, primarily focusing on fixes and improvements.

OnePlus is treating OnePlus 11 users with a new update. Gizmochina reports that the OxygenOS 14.0.0.501 is now rolling out in Europe, the US, India, and other global markets. Packed with the latest Android security patch from February 2024, this update aims to boost your device's security and overall performance. It's being released in phases, so hang tight if it hasn't hit your device yet – it's on the way.

The update brings improvements across various areas: it includes the latest security patch for enhanced protection, boosts overall system stability and performance, addresses app crash issues, fixes NFC access card functionality in specific situations, and enhances the display of weather details and photo albums. Check out the full changelog below.

System
  • Boosts security with the February 2024 Android patch
  • Makes your system more stable and faster
  • Fixes a bug causing some apps to crash

Connections
  • Fixes a problem where NFC access cards might not work

Apps
  • Makes checking weather details a better experience
  • Fixes a problem where your photos might not show up when you open your albums

The final fix addresses a photo-related issue where photos wouldn't appear when opening albums in the default photos app. It's definitely a significant problem, so it's good to see OnePlus addressing it.

The OnePlus 11, released last year, is no longer the latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese company, as the OnePlus 12 is already available. If you want to find out more about the difference between both flagships, check out our dedicated story here.

