OnePlus 11 exclusive offer: save up to $598 for a limited time!

Advertorial by OnePlus: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





an exclusive code

With the еxclusive code, you can save:

10% off on orders over $900 (Use code: PHAE3 )

) 8% off on orders over $800 (Use code: PHAE2 )

) 3% off on orders over $700 (Use code: PHAE1 )

Should you get OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with the OnePlus 11 5G?

Some might argue that the OnePlus Buds Pro were already excellent. The Buds Pro 2 build on that foundation by adding contemporary features, and fleshing out what made the previous model great:



Upgraded to dual drivers

Co-designed with Dynaudio

Android Spatial Audio support

Audio ID 2.0 for personalized sound

Up to 48 dB adjustable noise reduction

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 now have dual drivers inside — 11 mm and 6 mm — to provide full and deep bass as well as crisp and defined highs. The new design has been co-created with world-class audio expert Dynaudio. With support for Android’s Spatial Audio, you can now listen to the spatial-ready tracks that are slowly but surely becoming more prominent.



In case you were wondering, the company has also committed to 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches with the OnePlus 11 5G. So, not only will it remain snappy, it will have the latest software to boot!