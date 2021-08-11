Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Accessories Samsung Android Wearables 5G

Must see videos: ads, new product intros, official unboxings for the 5G Fold 3, Flip 3 and more

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Must see videos: ads, new product intros, official unboxings for the 5G Fold 3, Flip 3 and more
With pre-orders starting today for all of the new products that Samsung unveiled during Wednesday's Unpacked event, the manufacturer wasted no time running advertisements and official unboxing videos.

Let's start with a 30-second spot for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Starting with the former, the ad points out the larger Cover Screen for the clamshell device, also pointing out that it is more versatile than the small ticker that was used with last year's model. Turning to Galaxy Fold 3, the ad shows the big new addition of the S Pen calling the foldable the "Ultimate S Pen experience."

Official unboxings, ads, and more showing off Samsung's just-released new products are here for your viewing pleasure


With clips showing both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 getting wet and shaking it off (like a dog coming inside from the rain), Samsung doesn't specifically mention the IPX8 rating that both models now sport. Instead, Sammy says that the new phones are their toughest foldables yet. By the way, neither handset is protected from dust but can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water (3.28 feet) for up to 30 minutes.



Another video is too long to be a television ad but focuses on two new features for the Galaxy Z Fold 3: water-resistance and the S Pen. The video starts with the off-screen announcer discussing how Samsung believes that it is always possible to make improvements to your favorite products. "We should aspire to make things better," the announcer says, and he notes that across the industry, reliable water resistance is now expected on smartphones which means that it needed to be added to the Fold and compared to the typical phone, it wasn't an easy task.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

128GB, up to $300 off with trade-in

$300 off (30%) Trade-in
$699 99
$999 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

256GB, up to $600 off with trade-in

$600 off (33%) Trade-in
$1199 99
$1799 99
Pre-order at Samsung

The two bodies are protected from water using tape and other methods that are used on traditional phones. The problem is the hinge because every time the hinge opens and closes, it can allow enough water inside the device to destroy it. Samsung engineers turned to corrosion-resistant material and mixed in long-lasting grease. Rubber and CIPG (Cured In Place Gasket) materials are used to prevent the motherboard from having contact with water which could short out the board.

Bringing the S Pen to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also took innovation as the video shows. And making a softer tip for the pen itself was important to make sure that the digital writing instrument couldn't hurt the displays.


Let's turn to a pair of 30-second ads for the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. The former is called "The watch that knows you best" and the ad shows users working out, running, cycling, and sleeping. These are activities that the Galaxy Watch 4 can monitor along with Body Mass Index (BMI), Body Fat%, and more. The 30-second spot for the Galaxy Buds 2 shows how the active noise cancellation keeps the background noise out until you want to hear the ambient noise.




A video also unveils the Thom Browne version of Sammy's new foldable models, including the iconic stripes. And there is a new product introduction video for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The latter video makes it clear that once you experience the new foldables from Samsung, you won't return to your non-foldable handset. And if you are paying attention, you can hear that most popular apps are optimized for the Fold.

As for the Flip, the new model has a Cover Screen 4 x larger than the one on the previous model. Thanks to the larger size, the Cover Screen can do more including show messages, weather information, and control music streams.



And to wrap things up, there are three official unboxing videos from Samsung for you to check out. There is one for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, one for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and one for the Galaxy Watch 4 series.
 





New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 View Full specs
$1000off $800 Special Samsung 22%off $58 Special BestBuy 22%off $39 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 View Full specs
100%off $0 Special T-Mobile 20%off $33 Special BestBuy 20%off $22 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Apple's new iOS developer tool prioritizes 5G connectivity over a weak Wi-Fi signal
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple's new iOS developer tool prioritizes 5G connectivity over a weak Wi-Fi signal
Spotify to launch new Wear OS app, brings offline listening to smartwatches
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Spotify to launch new Wear OS app, brings offline listening to smartwatches
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T finally getting their promised Android 11 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T finally getting their promised Android 11 update
It's time to install Android 12 beta 4 as platform stability arrives
by Alan Friedman,  0
It's time to install Android 12 beta 4 as platform stability arrives
Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 does not support Apple’s iOS
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 does not support Apple’s iOS
Apple faces big time changes to iOS and the App Store if this proposed bill becomes law
by Alan Friedman,  5
Apple faces big time changes to iOS and the App Store if this proposed bill becomes law
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless