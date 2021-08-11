Must see videos: ads, new product intros, official unboxings for the 5G Fold 3, Flip 3 and more

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

With pre-orders starting today for all of the new products that Samsung unveiled during Wednesday's Unpacked event, the manufacturer wasted no time running advertisements and official unboxing videos.





Let's start with a 30-second spot for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Starting with the former, the ad points out the larger Cover Screen for the clamshell device, also pointing out that it is more versatile than the small ticker that was used with last year's model. Turning to Galaxy Fold 3, the ad shows the big new addition of the S Pen calling the foldable the "Ultimate S Pen experience."

With clips showing both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 getting wet and shaking it off (like a dog coming inside from the rain), Samsung doesn't specifically mention the IPX8 rating that both models now sport. Instead, Sammy says that the new phones are their toughest foldables yet. By the way, neither handset is protected from dust but can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water (3.28 feet) for up to 30 minutes.





Another video is too long to be a television ad but focuses on two new features for the Galaxy Z Fold 3: water-resistance and the S Pen. The video starts with the off-screen announcer discussing how Samsung believes that it is always possible to make improvements to your favorite products. "We should aspire to make things better," the announcer says, and he notes that across the industry, reliable water resistance is now expected on smartphones which means that it needed to be added to the Fold and compared to the typical phone, it wasn't an easy task.





The two bodies are protected from water using tape and other methods that are used on traditional phones. The problem is the hinge because every time the hinge opens and closes, it can allow enough water inside the device to destroy it. Samsung engineers turned to corrosion-resistant material and mixed in long-lasting grease. Rubber and CIPG (Cured In Place Gasket) materials are used to prevent the motherboard from having contact with water which could short out the board.











Bringing the S Pen to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also took innovation as the video shows. And making a softer tip for the pen itself was important to make sure that the digital writing instrument couldn't hurt the displays.













Let's turn to a pair of 30-second ads for the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. The former is called "The watch that knows you best" and the ad shows users working out, running, cycling, and sleeping. These are activities that the Galaxy Watch 4 can monitor along with Body Mass Index (BMI), Body Fat%, and more. The 30-second spot for the Galaxy Buds 2 shows how the active noise cancellation keeps the background noise out until you want to hear the ambient noise.





A video also unveils the Thom Browne version of Sammy's new foldable models, including the iconic stripes. And there is a new product introduction video for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The latter video makes it clear that once you experience the new foldables from Samsung, you won't return to your non-foldable handset. And if you are paying attention, you can hear that most popular apps are optimized for the Fold.











As for the Flip, the new model has a Cover Screen 4 x larger than the one on the previous model. Thanks to the larger size, the Cover Screen can do more including show messages, weather information, and control music streams.

And to wrap things up, there are three official unboxing videos from Samsung for you to check out. There is one for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, one for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and one for the Galaxy Watch 4 series.













