Samsung releases official video introduction for its Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Just a few days ago, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition or FE . To mark making the device official, Samsung has released a sixty-second video for the phone that you will probably see appear during a commercial break while viewing your favorite television show or cheering your NBA, NHL, or NFL teams on to victory. First, the video shows off the Galaxy S21 FE's four color options which are Olive, Graphite, Lavender, and White.

How about the Olive and Lavender colors for the Galaxy S21 FE.













The Olive and Lavender colors look great although your personal preference might vary. Dual-recording allows users to employ the back and front cameras simultaneously in order to record an event and your reaction to that event at the same time. The Galaxy S21 FE is like having a photography studio in your pocket with special backdrops, and color effects.





The handset also is equipped with Night Mode which allows users to snap viewable photos even under dark conditions and without using flash. With a 120Hz refresh rate, scrolling is as smooth as silk. And the long-lasting battery will allow you to keep playing video games throughout an entire day and into the next one.





Let's turn to the precise specs, shall we?? The Galaxy S21 FE carries a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 888 chipset is under the hood and is manufactured by Samsung using its 5nm process node. The device comes with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage.





The rear camera array includes a 12MP Wide Camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and Optical Image Stabilization. There is also a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 123-degree field of vision. And the 8MP Telephoto camera includes 30x Space Zoom. The front-facing hole-punch selfie camera weighs in at 32MP.





The 4500mAh capacity battery charges at 25W when using a wired platform, or at 15W when charging wirelessly. The Galaxy S21 FE will also share its juice thanks to Wireless Power Share. Let's say that your friend's phone is running low on battery power and he left his charger at home. So you turn your Galaxy S21 FE screen side down on a table and put your pal's Qi-compatible phone screen side up, right on top of your Galaxy S21 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is pre-installed with Android 12







Your phone acts as a wireless charging pad and disseminates some of its battery life to your friend's device. Back in 2019, a survey conducted by Samsung revealed that reverse wireless charging (which is what wireless power share is all about) is the new sex.





The Galaxy S21 FE runs on Android 12 and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance. This means that the phone is completely protected from dust and can be submerged in nearly 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes without getting damaged by the H2O. The device will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner which is of the optical variety, not ultrasonic.





Thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus, you should not see any scratching on the display caused by everyday use. Interestingly, several of the comments on YouTube made it clear that Samsung fans are waiting for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the company's top-of-the-line flagship phone expected to be unveiled on February 8th. As we've pointed out on several occasions, with its squared-off corners and S Pen silo, the Galaxy S22 Ultra bears a strong resemblance to the now-defunct Samsung Galaxy Note line.







Last year was the first without a large-screened Galaxy Note handset since the OG model was announced in October 2011. That device was the first handset to crack the 5-inch barrier by sporting a 5.3-inch display. There is even speculation that the name of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will include some kind of reference to the Galaxy Note.

