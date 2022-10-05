Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra
UK regulator Ofcom now investigates EE for lack of required contract summaries
The UK's Office of Communications, also known as Ofcom, has opened a new investigation into UK carrier EE. The reason: Ofcom suspects that EE hasn't complied with the requirement to give its customers a summary of the main terms of their contracts before they sign them.

As an answer to the investigation, a spokesperson from EE stated that the carrier wants its customers to be "fully informed" and that it gives sales information "upfront, clear, and transparent." The EE representative further stated that the company is "fully engaged with Ofcom during the course of this investigation."

But what are these rules that Ofcom talks about? Well, on June 17th, 2022, the regulator introduced new requirements that obligate UK carriers to give their clients a short summary of their contract terms. The summary must display the speed of the internet service, the contract's length, and price and must include an explanation of how price increases will affect the fees customers need to pay.

The goal of Ofcom's new requirements is to give carrier clients the most important information in the contract in a more simple and understandable way, thus helping them make a fully informed choice.

