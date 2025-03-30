Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

City council vote this month could lead Verizon to build a new cell tower on this island

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Wireless service
A cell tower used by the country's leading wireless provider, Verizon.
Verizon is getting its cell tower built in the city of Ocean City, New Jersey after all. The nation's largest wireless carrier had sued Ocean City in 2023 after it was denied an application that the company needed to install equipment on the roof of a privately owned building. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court, was settled by both parties and last Thursday a resolution was passed approving the terms of the settlement by the Ocean City City Council. Verizon's lawsuit alleged that the city violated federal telecommunication laws.

At the same time, the City Council introduced an ordinance allowing Verizon to build its cell tower on city-owned land on Bay Avenue. On April 10th, the public will get to comment on the ordinance and the City Council will vote on adopting it. If approved, the carrier will get to build a 120-foot cell tower on the southern end of the island. In the lawsuit, Verizon says that the equipment is needed to fill what it calls a "significant gap" in wireless coverage in Ocean City.

Originally, Verizon applied in September 2020 to have equipment added to the aforementioned rooftop that was part of a privately owned building on Haven Avenue. The wireless provider revised its plan deciding instead to add small antennas that would pass the city's height restrictions. Instead, with the settlement, a new cell tower will be built in Ocean City which should improve connectivity for Verizon customers in the market.

In Ocean City, Verizon offers both mobile and business internet, phone, and TV services. The carrier does offer fiber-optic service in the market including high-speed internet for businesses. Nearly 69% of the island is covered by Verizon's 5G Home Internet service which faces competition from T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet service. If you're a curious sort, you might be interested in knowing that areas around Ocean City, NJ were first covered by Verizon's 5G UltraWideband signals just before the Memorial Day holiday in May 2021.

While the planned cell tower is important for Verizon subscribers on the island, the ordinance allowing the tower to be built awaits the City Council vote on April 10th. The ordinance is needed because the city passed a resolution in 2023 that limits the building of future cell towers on the island.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless