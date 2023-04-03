Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

O2 is the best carrier in the UK for customer perks, according to a recent study
Due to the cost-of-living crisis in the UK, you are probably searching for even more ways to save money. And if you were wondering which UK mobile carrier can offer you the best savings, it turns out that the mobile operator you are looking for might be O2.

According to a recent study from Uswitch, a UK-based price comparison service, O2 is the best mobile provider in the UK for customer perks. After comparing SIM-only deals across all major UK carriers, Uswitch found that the total value of all perks offered by O2 is £2,135.67 over 24 months. This means that O2 customers can save up to £699.23 during their contract period through the benefits and rewards available in their plan after factoring in the contract costs and some of the expenses required to redeem some perks.

We must note that most of the perks that will save you money are accessible through Priority, an app available only to Virgin Media O2 customers. Priority gives access to exclusive offers like a free Gregg’s coffee and sausage roll and three months of free Apple TV and Peloton subscriptions. The Priority app also gives access to tickets for various concerts, comedy shows, and other entertainment events.

If you want to save on a new smartphone as well, feel free to check out our best Virgin Media phone deals and best O2 phone deals articles, where you can find amazing deals on some of the best smartphones on the market.

