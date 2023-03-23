nubia Pad 3D available for pre-order
Many tech enthusiasts still recall that, a couple of years ago, 3D was all the rage. From movie theaters, through TVs, to even a couple of smartphones and laptops, everyone was riding the 3D hype train. Sure enough, the trend fell into obscurity as quickly as it gained traction.
Now, however, ZTE is breathing new life into 3D technology through its nubia Pad 3D, which was announced at MWC Barcelona and is officially available for pre-order starting today. According to ZTE, the device combines 3D lightfield technology and an AI computing power engine to create a machine like none other on the market.
The nubia Pad 3D is available in select regions and starts at $1199/€1299/£1149. There is a single midnight black color option. The pre-orders end on April 11, 2023, when the open-sale for all consumers officially begins. Early birds that pre-order the nubia Pad 3D will be treated with an exclusive discount of $100/€100/£100.
One of the main selling points of the nubia Pad 3D is its ability to transform 2D content into 3D content in real time. Additionally, the tablet is geared not only towards consumers, but also professionals, who specialize in the production of 3D content. For example, the nubia Pad 3D can record in 3D with both its front-facing and rear-facing cameras, and supports a wide array of 3D applications out of the box.
In terms of specs, the nubia Pad 3D is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and features a 12.4” IPS LCD display, with 2560x1600 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with a base 8GB of RAM (upgradable to 12GB) and with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Lastly, the large 9070mAh battery should provide you with plenty of juice, while the 33W fast charging enables easy top-ups.
