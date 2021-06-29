$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

OnePlus co-founder's venture to unveil new Nothing wireless earbuds on July 27

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Jun 29, 2021, 8:58 PM
Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, left the company last year and started a new venture literally called “Nothing.” Earlier today, the company announced that it will “announce” its first-ever product, a new pair of wireless earbuds.

The Nothing wireless earbuds will be officially introduced on July 27, at 9 am ET / 14 pm BST, a month later than it was originally planned. According to Carl Pei, the announcement was pushed back because his company still had “a few things left to finalize.”

Fortunately, a month will be enough for these issues to be addressed and the so-called Nothing Ear will eventually be unveiled near the end of the next month. Sadly, information about Nothing's upcoming wireless earbuds is very scarce, although recent reports claim they will feature a “stripped-down aesthetic.”

We also know Nothing will use transparent materials to build the earbuds and that they have been designed in partnership with Teenage Engineering. Nothing else is known about the company's upcoming wireless earphones, but there's no telling what the next few weeks will bring, so stick around for more on the matter.

