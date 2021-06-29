OnePlus co-founder's venture to unveil new Nothing wireless earbuds on July 27

OnePlus co-founder's venture to unveil new Nothing wireless earbuds on July 270
The Nothing wireless earbuds will be officially introduced on July 27, at 9 am ET / 14 pm BST, a month later than it was originally planned. According to Carl Pei, the announcement was pushed back because his company still had “a few things left to finalize.”
We also know Nothing will use transparent materials to build the earbuds and that they have been designed in partnership with Teenage Engineering. Nothing else is known about the company's upcoming wireless earphones, but there's no telling what the next few weeks will bring, so stick around for more on the matter.