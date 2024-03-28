Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?





— Nothing (@nothing) March 27, 2024

Even though Nothing hasn't disclosed the names of these products yet, it seems that one of them could potentially be the Nothing Ear (3). The video teaser released by the company features a frog hopping over a black beetle, giving us a hint of what's to come.

— Nothing (@nothing) March 27, 2024

The black-colored beetle was the official mascot for the



According to Nothing, this upcoming product will be " a big leap ," hence the frog. We can expect the company to launch the Ear (3) with better audio drivers and longer battery life compared to its predecessor.



The Nothing Ear (2) first hit the scene back in March last year, and it's been over a year since Nothing updated its Ear lineup. So far, the company hasn't spilled any details about the upcoming headphones through the teasers. However, the Ear (3) will likely sport Nothing's signature transparent design language.



The Ear (2) boasts an 11.6-millimeter dynamic driver and introduces a new dual-chamber design. It comes equipped with active noise cancellation, offering up to 40dB, along with a transparency mode. The Ear (2) also includes a triple-microphone setup and features a low-latency mode. With a single charge, these earbuds can provide up to four hours of playback.



Nothing's teasers are usually a fun guessing game or a challenge to decode a message, and its latest one is no different. The London-based company recently dropped a teaser on its social media platforms hinting at two new upcoming products.