Nothing phones were just the beginning: Carl Pei talks about humanoid robots, EVs and "whatever comes next"
The company raises $200 million at a $1.3 billion valuation.
Smartphones are incredibly mighty and all, but perhaps it's time to move on: Nothing is certainly ready to do so in the near future. We're talking about humanoid robots, EVs, and so much more.
There's a lengthy announcement by Nothing co-founder and CEO about the $200 million that the company raised at a recent round of investment and a $1.3 billion valuation.
Four years after its founding, Nothing says it has laid the groundwork for the next phase of its journey. The company has built a global manufacturing network, shipped millions of devices, and surpassed $1 billion in total sales at the start of 2025, Carl proudly announces.
The next step, as it seems, is the company shifting its focus toward reinventing how operating systems function in the age of AI.
While AI has seen a boom in recent years, smartphone experiences have changed little, according to Nothing. That's my take as well – generally, the smartphone experience has plateaued, apart from advances in camera or translations to limited, incrementally better assistant features.
Nothing believes that by owning the last-mile distribution point – where hardware directly interacts with the user – it is positioned to create an AI-driven operating system capable of deep personalization. This system, the company argues, could eventually extend beyond smartphones and earbuds to smart watches, glasses, robots, and electric vehicles.
Nothing's pitch is nothing short of bold: a billion different operating systems for a billion different people.
If the first AI-native devices (expected soon) capture attention, Nothing could really influence how personal technology evolves in the AI era. The question is: isn't this precisely what companies, far larger than Nothing, are also doing at the moment?
The future is here, but only time will tell if the creatures of the future obey Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics.
Investment news aside, let's talk about the future!
Software and hardware merging and serving
Image by PhoneArena
From being the only independent smartphone company to emerge in the last decade, towards building an AI-native platform in which hardware and software converge into a single intelligent system.
– Carl Pei, September 2025
Smartphones haven't changed much in recent years
Image by PhoneArena
Nothing boldly envisions a different future: operating systems that adapt uniquely to each user, anticipate needs, and execute tasks on their behalf.
Suggestions will surface naturally, and once we confirm an intent, agents will execute on our behalf. The system will handle the non-essential for us, allowing us to focus on what truly matters, which will be different for every person. Unlike today's one-size-fits-all solution, a billion different operating systems will be rendered for a billion different people.
– Carl Pei, September 2025
That's beyond bold
