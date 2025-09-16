Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Nothing phones were just the beginning: Carl Pei talks about humanoid robots, EVs and "whatever comes next"

The company raises $200 million at a $1.3 billion valuation.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nothing
A man holding a Nothing phone in white.
Smartphones are incredibly mighty and all, but perhaps it's time to move on: Nothing is certainly ready to do so in the near future. We're talking about humanoid robots, EVs, and so much more.

There's a lengthy announcement by Nothing co-founder and CEO about the $200 million that the company raised at a recent round of investment and a $1.3 billion valuation.

Investment news aside, let's talk about the future!

Software and hardware merging and serving



Four years after its founding, Nothing says it has laid the groundwork for the next phase of its journey. The company has built a global manufacturing network, shipped millions of devices, and surpassed $1 billion in total sales at the start of 2025, Carl proudly announces.

From being the only independent smartphone company to emerge in the last decade, towards building an AI-native platform in which hardware and software converge into a single intelligent system.

Carl Pei, September 2025

The next step, as it seems, is the company shifting its focus toward reinventing how operating systems function in the age of AI.

Smartphones haven't changed much in recent years



While AI has seen a boom in recent years, smartphone experiences have changed little, according to Nothing. That's my take as well – generally, the smartphone experience has plateaued, apart from advances in camera or translations to limited, incrementally better assistant features.

Nothing boldly envisions a different future: operating systems that adapt uniquely to each user, anticipate needs, and execute tasks on their behalf.

Suggestions will surface naturally, and once we confirm an intent, agents will execute on our behalf. The system will handle the non-essential for us, allowing us to focus on what truly matters, which will be different for every person. Unlike today's one-size-fits-all solution, a billion different operating systems will be rendered for a billion different people.

Carl Pei, September 2025

Nothing believes that by owning the last-mile distribution point – where hardware directly interacts with the user – it is positioned to create an AI-driven operating system capable of deep personalization. This system, the company argues, could eventually extend beyond smartphones and earbuds to smart watches, glasses, robots, and electric vehicles.

Recommended Stories

That's beyond bold


Nothing's pitch is nothing short of bold: a billion different operating systems for a billion different people.

If the first AI-native devices (expected soon) capture attention, Nothing could really influence how personal technology evolves in the AI era. The question is: isn't this precisely what companies, far larger than Nothing, are also doing at the moment?

The future is here, but only time will tell if the creatures of the future obey Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics.

Would you get a robot powered by Nothing OS?

Vote View Result


Nothing phones were just the beginning: Carl Pei talks about humanoid robots, EVs and &quot;whatever comes next&quot;

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE


Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless