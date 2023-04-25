Nokia’s affordable G11 Plus is finally getting updated to Android 13
Many of the Nokia-branded smartphones have already been updated to Android 13, but there are still a couple that are waiting patiently to be upgraded to the latest version of the OS. Nokia G11 Plus has been around for almost a year, but it’s been stuck to Android 12 since its release back in July.
The good news is HMD Global seems to have finally kicked off the Android 13 rollout, so if you own and use a Nokia G11 Plus as your daily driver, you should expect the major update to drop very soon (via NPU).
After installing the 2.4GB update, Nokia G11 Plus users will be able to enjoy some of Android 13’s new features such as themed app icons, Photo Picker, improved notification permissions, as well as new media controls.
Nokia G11 Plus is one of HMD Global’s many affordable smartphones that didn’t make it to the United States. The phone sports a large 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display and it’s powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, paired with 3/32GB, 3/64GB or 4/64GB RAM.
The phone comes with a dual camera that includes 50-megapixel main and 2-megapixel macro cameras. The G11 Plus is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support and typically sells for less than €150/$150.
The catch is that the update has only been spotted in India for the time being, so it might take one or more weeks to be released in other countries. Along with many of the new features and improvements that Android 13 adds to the phone, the update also brings the April 2023 security patch, the latest launched by Google.
If you’re not living in India, it’s unlikely that the update will be available to download yet. However, it will probably worth checking out whether or not it’s available in about a week or so if you’re headquartered in another country.
