No more Google Meet and Zoom on the Nest Hub Max, support ends in September
Google is apparently pulling the plug on a major feature on one of its own devices – the video call capabilities via Google Meet on the Nest Hub Max. Zoom will also be unavailable on the Nest Hub Max after September (via 9to5Google).
Naturally, smart home speakers emphasize on audio, and – even more naturally – smart home displays emphasize on both the video and audio side of things. Combined, audio and video produce something called “a video call”. It became somewhat popular during the last three years, as you’ve noticed. It’s only logical that many users bought the Nest Hub Max with exactly that in mind – to use the display for simple hands-free video calls.
Zoom made a similar announcement back in July:
Over at reddit, users are dissatisfied with Google pulling the plug on Google Meet and Zoom on the Nest Hub Max. In several subthreads, most comments are in tune: people are not happy about the coming change that will strip their devices of a key feature.
Some are going further in their rage and swear to ditch all things Google (at least on the hardware front), while others declare that they want to make a refund since they’re not getting a key feature that was advertised and expected on the device.
The $230-ish smart home display is expected to continue the support for Look and Talk to activate Assistant and as a Nest Cam – after all, there’s a camera on the device (6.5 MP one, but decently enough for a fast video call) and it’s got to be used for something if Zoom and Google Meet won’t be available.
Folks over at 9to5Google are reaching out to Google for more information, so maybe there will be an official statement on why the tech giant is apparently pulling the plug on the video call capabilities on the Nest Hub Max.
That’s why people are not happy to learn that support for Google Meet and Zoom is discontinued. Some Nest Hub Max owners got a message from Google Meet that “Joining meetings will no longer be available on this device starting September 28”.
All support for Zoom for Google Nest Hub Max will end on September 30th, 2023. The Zoom application for these devices will stop functioning, and no further updates will be made available. New installations or application sign-ins on Google Nest Hub Max will not be possible after the end of support.
From frustration to refund declarations
“We bought this for my aging grandmother at the start of Covid so she could stay connected to the family. She uses a few other features, like music and weather, but the biggest appeal was a video phone. I'm extremely disappointed”, reads one comment and there are several more describing very similar stories.
