T-Mobile's new television ad makes fun of Verizon's 5G coverage
Now that T-Mobile has overtaken AT&T to become the second-largest U.S. carrier, the company has its sights set on Verizon. This week, T-Mobile started a new advertising campaign called "Truth Hurts." If you wondered whether the carrier would stop being aggressive once it became number two, or whether CEO Mike Sievert would play it safe once he took over from John Legere, you can stop wondering.
Odds are you can’t get Verizon 5G, but look at the bright side – you can play connect-the-dots on their “coverage” map. If you want to know what a real 5G coverage map looks like watch until the end.…and that map’s getting even more magenta by the day #WeWontStop pic.twitter.com/0uannA74S3— Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) August 19, 2020
5G is the next generation of wireless connectivity and promises to deliver download data speeds 10 times faster than 4G LTE. With 5G, a movie that takes minutes to download will be installed in seconds. New businesses and industries will be created and the faster latency will help when driverless cars hit the road.
So T-Mobile's latest television ad takes a shot at its rival's 5G coverage. Nice to know that after nearly six months of putting up with coronavirus in the U.S., nothing has changed.
