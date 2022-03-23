 New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app - PhoneArena

Software updates Google

New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Google is bringing some new features to the Google Photos app (iOS, Android) that will help you organize your photographs better. Google, in a blog it posted on Tuesday, called these upcoming updates its attempt at spring cleaning the Photos app. These updates will allow you to browse through your photo albums, import those photos and videos that you've been keeping elsewhere, find screenshots, and spot your shared content.

The Google Photos app will soon show users a list or a grid that can be filtered by type of photo (for example: albums, shared albums, favorites, on-device folders) and then sorted. And the new import photos section helps you import photographs that have been lying in a box inside the closet, or collecting dust in a drawer. Photos can be copied from other services or digitized or moved from a digital camera.

Google says, "With all your photos and videos together in Google Photos, you can find and sort with ease, relive them in new ways with Memories, share them with family and friends, give them new life by editing them, turn them into photo books and much more." And the sharing tab now includes photos and videos being shared among partners, content shared by albums, and photos shared by conversation.

The updates will start rolling out this week to Android users and eventually will be made available to iOS devices. With one of the new features coming to Android, "you’ll see a carousel of contextual suggestions to copy text, crop, search using Google Lens, and more when viewing a screenshot. These suggestions help you quickly take action on your library of screenshots with just a tap.

