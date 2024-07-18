Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!

Some U.S. Netflix subscribers will have to pick a new plan

By
0comments
Some U.S. Netflix subscribers will have to pick a new plan
Back at the beginning of this month, we told you that Netflix was removing the $11.99 monthly ad-free plan in Canada and the U.K. starting on July 13th. Now, the streaming service is making the same move in the U.S. In a letter sent to stockholders which showed that the company added 8.05 million new paid streaming subscribers during the second quarter, the company announced that the ad-free $11.99 monthly plan was being removed in the U.S. and France joining the U.K. and Canada.

This could end up creating a new global NATO alliance: Netflix A'int giving us enough Television Options. But we digress. After the removal of the $11.99 plan, U.S. subscribers can choose from the following Netflix pricing options:

  • Standard with ads-$6.99 per month subscription with ads. Videos stream in Standard Definition on two devices at a time and download on two supported devices.
  • Standard Plan-$15.49 per month subscription with no ads. Videos stream in Standard HD video. Download videos on two supported devices and for $7.99 you can add a member who doesn't live near you.
  • Premium Plan-$22.49 per month subscription with no ads. Video Stream in Ultra HD (4K) on four devices at one time and download on six supported devices. There is an option to add up to two extra members who don't live near you for $7.99 each.

Netflix says that subscribers in the U.S. and France currently subscribed to the $11.99 per month basic plan will have to pick a new plan. These subscribers should start receiving an email from Netflix as soon as today. Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters, citing the $6.99 plan, said that Netflix remains "a very strong offering for our members."

Streaming is now far and away the most popular way to watch television in the U.S. | Image credit-Netflix - Some U.S. Netflix subscribers will have to pick a new plan
Streaming is now far and away the most popular way to watch television in the U.S. | Image credit-Netflix

For the second calendar quarter of 2024, Netflix revenue rose nearly 17% year-over-year to $9.56 billion. Net income rose 44% on an annual basis to $2.15 billion and earnings per share grew 48% to $4.88. Netflix now has 277.65 million paid streaming subscribers globally. Despite the strong report, Netflix shares declined $4.42 to $643.04 due to forecasts for the current quarter that are not as spectacular as the results from last quarter.

During the second quarter, Netflix attracted its largest live audience ever for The Roast of Tom Brady and streamed hits such as Bridgerton Season 3, Baby Reindeer, Queen of Tears, and The Great Indian Kapil Show. Popular films viewed during the second quarter included Under Paris, Atlas and Hit Man.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey
T-Mobile loses out to Verizon but demolishes competitors in customer loyalty survey

Latest News

Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless