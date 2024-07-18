Some U.S. Netflix subscribers will have to pick a new plan





This could end up creating a new global NATO alliance: Netflix A'int giving us enough Television Options. But we digress. After the removal of the $11.99 plan, U.S. subscribers can choose from the following Netflix pricing options:





Standard with ads -$6.99 per month subscription with ads. Videos stream in Standard Definition on two devices at a time and download on two supported devices.

-$6.99 per month subscription with ads. Videos stream in Standard Definition on two devices at a time and download on two supported devices. Standard Plan -$15.49 per month subscription with no ads. Videos stream in Standard HD video. Download videos on two supported devices and for $7.99 you can add a member who doesn't live near you.

-$15.49 per month subscription with no ads. Videos stream in Standard HD video. Download videos on two supported devices and for $7.99 you can add a member who doesn't live near you. Premium Plan -$22.49 per month subscription with no ads. Video Stream in Ultra HD (4K) on four devices at one time and download on six supported devices. There is an option to add up to two extra members who don't live near you for $7.99 each.





Netflix says that subscribers in the U.S. and France currently subscribed to the $11.99 per month basic plan will have to pick a new plan. These subscribers should start receiving an email from Netflix as soon as today. Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters, citing the $6.99 plan, said that Netflix remains "a very strong offering for our members."









For the second calendar quarter of 2024, Netflix revenue rose nearly 17% year-over-year to $9.56 billion. Net income rose 44% on an annual basis to $2.15 billion and earnings per share grew 48% to $4.88. Netflix now has 277.65 million paid streaming subscribers globally. Despite the strong report, Netflix shares declined $4.42 to $643.04 due to forecasts for the current quarter that are not as spectacular as the results from last quarter.



