NBA League Pass is getting major AI improvements before the new season starts

The NBA app is bound to receive a bunch of important improvements for the 2024-25 season, the NBA announced this week. The official home of basketball is bringing multiview to its app, as well as the ability to customize your viewing experience.

With the Multiview feature, subscribers will be able to watch up to four games simultaneously on NBA League Pass. Besides that, subscribers worldwide will be able to customize their experience and always be live when watching NBA games.

First off, the NBA app is getting the ability to smart rewind games from any point with key plays highlighted. Also, subscribers can download full games for offline viewing and access a range of game recap versions including “All Possessions,” “10-Minute Condensed,” “Key Highlights,” and more.

NBA also announced that its app will offer interactive synced stats and analytics. And with “NBA Insights,” an AI-powered tool that takes advantage of the power of Microsoft Azure, subscribers will be provided with in-depth details about players performances and notable milestones.

Unsurprisingly, NBA confirmed that the app will be using Generative AI to localize content, offering game recaps in French, Portuguese and Spanish, along with translations for select original programming and live games.

But wait, there’s more! NBA revealed that its app will include “Dunk Score” throughout the season. Dunk Score is an AI-calculated grade for in-game dunks in real-time based on multiple factors such as the player’s jumping distance, style and force at the rim, as well as the defensive efforts from the opposing team.

NBA updates its app | Image credit: NBA

On top of that, NBA App’s iconic “Pass the Rock” series makes a comeback this week for a season three with a special “Rookie Year Edition.”

The new NBA season starts on October 22, so there’s still time to subscribe and benefit from all these new AI-oriented features that the new app is packed with. Keep in mind that the premium version of NBA League Pass costs $160 per season, while the ad-supported subscription is available for $110 per season.

Or you can opt for NBA TV, which is a more affordable online subscription that costs just $6.99 per month. However, the service will not show all NBA games, although you’ll be able to watch over 100 live out-of-market games along with original programming and games from the WNBA, NBA G League and NBA Summer League.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

