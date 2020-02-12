MWC 2020 hasn't been canceled, although situation is being monitored
Mobile World Congress 2020 is still happening in Barcelona later this month, local newspapers NIUS and EFE are reporting. Event organizers are yet to release an official statement on the matter.
GSMA can't claim insurance, so it's not canceling
Speaking to Reuters after the critical talks, GSMA said “the novel coronavirus is a fast-changing situation, which GSMA is monitoring closely. This includes regularly meeting with global and Spanish health experts – as well as our partners – to ensure the wellbeing of attendees."
It's believed the organization in question wants to cancel MWC 2020 entirely, but isn't willing to do so without the Spanish government declaring a national or regional health emergency that would allow it to submit an insurance claim. For those of you that aren’t aware, the likes of Sony, LG, Amazon, and Facebook have all canceled in recent days.
Huge telecom giants, which are arguably the backbone of MWC, have also pulled out. These include AT&T, Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, NTT Docomo, Nokia, and Ericsson.
