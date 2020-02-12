MWC

MWC 2020 hasn't been canceled, although situation is being monitored

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 12, 2020, 10:06 AM
MWC 2020 hasn't been canceled, although situation is being monitored
Mobile World Congress 2020 is still happening in Barcelona later this month, local newspapers NIUS and EFE are reporting. Event organizers are yet to release an official statement on the matter.

GSMA can't claim insurance, so it's not canceling


The GSMA held an emergency meeting earlier today to discuss the ongoing situation. The gathering was originally scheduled to take place Friday, but the huge number of withdrawals over the coronavirus outbreak forced the organization to rethink its strategy.

Speaking to Reuters after the critical talks, GSMA said “the novel coronavirus is a fast-changing situation, which GSMA is monitoring closely. This includes regularly meeting with global and Spanish health experts – as well as our partners – to ensure the wellbeing of attendees."

It's believed the organization in question wants to cancel MWC 2020 entirely, but isn't willing to do so without the Spanish government declaring a national or regional health emergency that would allow it to submit an insurance claim. For those of you that aren’t aware, the likes of Sony, LG, Amazon, and Facebook have all canceled in recent days.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless