MWC 2020 hasn't been canceled, although situation is being monitored

NIUS EFE Mobile World Congress 2020 is still happening in Barcelona later this month, local newspapersandare reporting. Event organizers are yet to release an official statement on the matter.

The GSMA held an emergency meeting earlier today to discuss the ongoing situation. The gathering was originally scheduled to take place Friday, but the huge number of withdrawals over the coronavirus outbreak forced the organization to rethink its strategy.





It's believed the organization in question wants to cancel MWC 2020 entirely, but isn't willing to do so without the Spanish government declaring a national or regional health emergency that would allow it to submit an insurance claim. For those of you that aren’t aware, the likes of Sony, LG, Amazon, and Facebook have all canceled in recent days.

Speaking toafter the critical talks, GSMA said “the novel coronavirus is a fast-changing situation, which GSMA is monitoring closely. This includes regularly meeting with global and Spanish health experts – as well as our partners – to ensure the wellbeing of attendees."