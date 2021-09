Moving WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS will soon be a reality

WhatsApp continues work on its Android to iOS chat migration feature

WABetaInfo





In the meantime, users can expect WhatsApp to gradually expand the compatibility of its iOS to Android chat migration feature to non- WABetaInfo suspects that Apple ’s official Move to iOS app will be an integral part of the chat transfer process too. That’s no different to how moving chats from iOS to Samsung requires the Samsung Smart Switch app.In the meantime, users can expect WhatsApp to gradually expand the compatibility of its iOS to Android chat migration feature to non- Samsung devices. A timeline for this hasn’t been provided, but WhatsApp has confirmed that it’ll be coming to all Android smartphones.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp recently added the ability to migrate chats from iOS to select Samsung devices . Now, the messaging service is planning to add the option of transferring chats in the other direction. reports that WhatsApp has started development on a chat migration feature that will let Android users transfer their chats over to an iOS device, something that isn’t currently possible.There’s no official release date at this stage, but more details should be revealed in future beta versions of WhatsApp. And unlike the current iOS to Android chat migration tool, the Android to iOS feature shouldn’t be limited to Samsung phones.It’s instead expected that virtually all modern Android smartphones will be compatible, though there will probably be some requirements. One of them could be the need to connect the Android and iOS devices with a USB-C to Lightning cable.