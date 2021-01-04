Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View
Motorola Android

Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 04, 2021, 5:22 AM
There’s a lot of confusion surrounding Motorola’s upcoming budget phones due to the sheer number of devices and the different variants created for certain parts of the world.

But thanks to new leaks, we now have a clear idea of what the US-bound Motorola Moto G Play (2021) and Moto G Power (2021) will look like and offer.

The Motorola Moto G Play (2021)


The Moto G Play (2021) is essentially a Moto E7 Plus with some differences in the specifications department. Namely, the Moto G offers a 13-megapixel main camera on the back rather than a 48-megapixel sensor.

The 2-megapixel depth sensor has reportedly been switched out for a 2-megapixel macro camera too and the 8-megapixel selfie sensor has been downgraded to a 5-megapixel shooter.

Motorola is said to have retained the entry-level Snapdragon 460 chipset for the US model, but again it has made some changes. These come in the form of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, down from 4/64GB on the Moto E7 Plus.

No changes have been made to the exterior, though. The leaked press render confirms the presence of a notched 6.5-inch display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Moto G Play (2021) should feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 5,000mAh battery too.

The Motorola Moto G Power (2021)


Motorola is also working on a next-gen Moto G Power model dubbed the Moto G Power (2021). It’s powered by the Snapdragon 662 and boasts 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, although a 4/64GB variant is in the works.

On the outside, owners will find a 6.5-inch punch-hole screen coupled with slim bezels and a large chin. Keeping the lights on throughout the day is a 4,850mAh battery, which is quite small for a Power-branded phone.

Moving over to the back, Motorola has fitted the model with a triple-camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Moto G Power (2021), which should launch in the coming months on Verizon, will reportedly be available in Gray, Blue, and Silver. Pricing remains to be seen.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals leak, free Buds Pro in tow
Popular stories
This is what Samsung's Galaxy Note 21 Ultra could look like
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked event: how and when to watch the live stream
Popular stories
Samsung squeezes in one last Galaxy S21 teaser before the new year

Popular stories

Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
The nearly $600 Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship costs the same to make as the iPhone 12
Popular stories
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hits a new all-time low price
Popular stories
The redesigned LG Stylo 7 5G leaks out in sharp new renders
Popular stories
Steve Jobs had it right. Adobe ends support for Flash
Popular stories
Join T-Mobile's new campaign and help demonstrate its advantage in 5G coverage over Verizon, AT&T

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless