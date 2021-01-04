Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
But thanks to new leaks, we now have a clear idea of what the US-bound Motorola Moto G Play (2021) and Moto G Power (2021) will look like and offer.
The Motorola Moto G Play (2021)
The Moto G Play (2021) is essentially a Moto E7 Plus with some differences in the specifications department. Namely, the Moto G offers a 13-megapixel main camera on the back rather than a 48-megapixel sensor.
Motorola is said to have retained the entry-level Snapdragon 460 chipset for the US model, but again it has made some changes. These come in the form of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, down from 4/64GB on the Moto E7 Plus.
No changes have been made to the exterior, though. The leaked press render confirms the presence of a notched 6.5-inch display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Moto G Play (2021) should feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 5,000mAh battery too.
Motorola is also working on a next-gen Moto G Power model dubbed the Moto G Power (2021). It’s powered by the Snapdragon 662 and boasts 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, although a 4/64GB variant is in the works.
On the outside, owners will find a 6.5-inch punch-hole screen coupled with slim bezels and a large chin. Keeping the lights on throughout the day is a 4,850mAh battery, which is quite small for a Power-branded phone.
Moving over to the back, Motorola has fitted the model with a triple-camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
The Moto G Power (2021), which should launch in the coming months on Verizon, will reportedly be available in Gray, Blue, and Silver. Pricing remains to be seen.
