Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked

On the outside, owners will find a 6.5-inch punch-hole screen coupled with slim bezels and a large chin. Keeping the lights on throughout the day is a 4,850mAh battery, which is quite small for a Power-branded phone.



Moving over to the back, Motorola has fitted the model with a triple-camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.



No changes have been made to the exterior, though. The leaked press render confirms the presence of a notched 6.5-inch display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Moto G Play (2021) should feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 5,000mAh battery too.Motorola is also working on a next-gen Moto G Power model dubbed the Moto G Power (2021) . It's powered by the Snapdragon 662 and boasts 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, although a 4/64GB variant is in the works.





There’s a lot of confusion surrounding Motorola’s upcoming budget phones due to the sheer number of devices and the different variants created for certain parts of the world.But thanks to new leaks, we now have a clear idea of what the US-bound Motorola Moto G Play (2021) and Moto G Power (2021) will look like and offer.The Moto G Play (2021) is essentially a Moto E7 Plus with some differences in the specifications department. Namely, the Moto G offers a 13-megapixel main camera on the back rather than a 48-megapixel sensor.The 2-megapixel depth sensor has reportedly been switched out for a 2-megapixel macro camera too and the 8-megapixel selfie sensor has been downgraded to a 5-megapixel shooter.Motorola is said to have retained the entry-level Snapdragon 460 chipset for the US model, but again it has made some changes. These come in the form of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, down from 4/64GB on the Moto E7 Plus.