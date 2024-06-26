Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Motorola Edge (2023) offers performance and style at a whopping 42% off on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Motorola Edge (2023) offers performance and style at a whopping 42% off on Amazon
The new Motorola Edge (2024) may be available, but the Motorola Edge (2023) is the phone to go for if you want an awesome mid-ranger that doesn't break the bank.

At the moment, this sleek handset is on sale for 42% off its price on Amazon, which means it can be yours for less than $350. That's $250 saved if you act fast and take advantage of this deal today!

Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Save $250!

The Motorola Edge 2023 is on sale at a lovely $250 discount, which means you can currently snag one for less than $350! The phone offers a solid mid-range performance and comes equipped with a beautiful display. Act fast and snag a unit at a heavily discounted price today!
$250 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


While technically an older model, the Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board on the Motorola Edge (2023), give it fast mid-range performance. So, the phone is fully capable of handling most tasks with ease. In addition, it comes with 256GB of storage space. But there is no slot for a memory card, so you won't be able to expand its storage in case you deplete the built-in 256GB.

Another key selling point is the phone's gorgeous 6.6-inch screen with a 2400 x 1080p resolution and a fast 144Hz variable refresh rate. The display also has a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which is extremely impressive. Additionally, there is HDR10+ support, allowing you to enjoy improved colors and brightness when streaming content in HDR10+ format.

Battery-wise, the 4,400 mAh power cell on board, lets the Motorola Edge (2023) last the whole day without top-ups. And we should also mention that the phone ships with Android 13 and is eligible for two major OS updates and three years of security patches.

Of course, for a $350 phone, there must be some drawbacks. In the case of this sleek handset, the cons are in the camera department. Don't get us wrong; the 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie camera can take good-looking photos, but they can't compare to those on higher-end phones.

Yet, Motorola's Edge (2023) is a real bargain right now while available at 42% off on Amazon. So, don't waste time and save on one today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time

Latest News

Verizon unveils new logo alongside new perks for its users
Verizon unveils new logo alongside new perks for its users
Strava starts rolling out Dark Mode to its Android and iOS apps
Strava starts rolling out Dark Mode to its Android and iOS apps
Amp up your summer with the JBL Charge 5 and save $51 at Walmart
Amp up your summer with the JBL Charge 5 and save $51 at Walmart
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Google confirms another service will be discontinued in September
Amazon's Prime Day 2024 extravaganza has kicked off early with some killer Fire Kids deals
Amazon's Prime Day 2024 extravaganza has kicked off early with some killer Fire Kids deals
Best Buy has the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a sweet discount; save on a pair today
Best Buy has the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 at a sweet discount; save on a pair today
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless