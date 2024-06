The Motorola Edge (2023) offers performance and style at a whopping 42% off on Amazon

Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Save $250! The Motorola Edge 2023 is on sale at a lovely $250 discount, which means you can currently snag one for less than $350! The phone offers a solid mid-range performance and comes equipped with a beautiful display. Act fast and snag a unit at a heavily discounted price today! $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon

While technically an older model, the Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board on the Motorola Edge (2023), give it fast mid-range performance. So, the phone is fully capable of handling most tasks with ease. In addition, it comes with 256GB of storage space. But there is no slot for a memory card, so you won't be able to expand its storage in case you deplete the built-in 256GB.Another key selling point is the phone's gorgeous 6.6-inch screen with a 2400 x 1080p resolution and a fast 144Hz variable refresh rate. The display also has a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which is extremely impressive. Additionally, there is HDR10+ support, allowing you to enjoy improved colors and brightness when streaming content in HDR10+ format.Battery-wise, the 4,400 mAh power cell on board, lets the Motorola Edge (2023) last the whole day without top-ups. And we should also mention that the phone ships with Android 13 and is eligible for two major OS updates and three years of security patches.Of course, for a $350 phone, there must be some drawbacks. In the case of this sleek handset, the cons are in the camera department. Don't get us wrong; the 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie camera can take good-looking photos, but they can't compare to those on higher-end phones.Yet, Motorola's Edge (2023) is a real bargain right now while available at 42% off on Amazon. So, don't waste time and save on one today!