The Motorola Edge (2023) offers performance and style at a whopping 42% off on Amazon
The new Motorola Edge (2024) may be available, but the Motorola Edge (2023) is the phone to go for if you want an awesome mid-ranger that doesn't break the bank.
At the moment, this sleek handset is on sale for 42% off its price on Amazon, which means it can be yours for less than $350. That's $250 saved if you act fast and take advantage of this deal today!
While technically an older model, the Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board on the Motorola Edge (2023), give it fast mid-range performance. So, the phone is fully capable of handling most tasks with ease. In addition, it comes with 256GB of storage space. But there is no slot for a memory card, so you won't be able to expand its storage in case you deplete the built-in 256GB.
Another key selling point is the phone's gorgeous 6.6-inch screen with a 2400 x 1080p resolution and a fast 144Hz variable refresh rate. The display also has a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which is extremely impressive. Additionally, there is HDR10+ support, allowing you to enjoy improved colors and brightness when streaming content in HDR10+ format.
Of course, for a $350 phone, there must be some drawbacks. In the case of this sleek handset, the cons are in the camera department. Don't get us wrong; the 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie camera can take good-looking photos, but they can't compare to those on higher-end phones.
Yet, Motorola's Edge (2023) is a real bargain right now while available at 42% off on Amazon. So, don't waste time and save on one today!
Battery-wise, the 4,400 mAh power cell on board, lets the Motorola Edge (2023) last the whole day without top-ups. And we should also mention that the phone ships with Android 13 and is eligible for two major OS updates and three years of security patches.
