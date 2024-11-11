FCC visit for the Moto G Power 5G (2025) reveals battery capacity and charging speed

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) was released earlier this year. | Image credit-PhoneArena







Just because a phone can be considered a budget model, it doesn't mean that it can't feature long battery life. In fact, many lower-priced models are equipped with displays that don't require high consumption of battery power. These screens have lower resolutions and are LCD panels, not OLED. Combined with a battery carrying a decent cell capacity, you have a phone that delivers great battery life.





The Moto G Power series delivers great battery life at a budget price and the Moto G Power 5G (2025) has recently been spotted on several certification sites including the FCC. Back in August, 91mobiles leaked a render of the phone and now they have spotted what appears to be the device on the FCC certification site with model number XT2515-1. This makes sense since the Moto Power 5G (2024) carries a model number of XT2415-1. The "XT25" and "XT24" portions of the model number seem to indicate the year of the phone's release.





The FCC also lists some other variants including XT2515-2, XT2515-3, and XT2515V. The FCC certification also notes that there are four different variants of the model for different regions although all four will have the same specs.











FCC documentation shows that while the Moto G Power 5G (2025) was going through EUT (Equipment Under Test) testing to make sure the phone operated within regulations and standards while being certified, the unit's ability to charge wirelessly was tested. This could mean that the new model will support wireless charging just like the current model which supports 15W wireless charging. Connectivity support is offered for 5G and 4G LTE cellular, 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth BR/EDR/LE (Basic Rate/Enhanced Data Rate/Low Energy), and GNSS/NFC/FM/WPT.





Since this phone is made for those who want better than average battery life from their handset, the battery being used is very important. The FCC says that the Moto G Power 5G (2025) will have a battery with the model number RW50. Similar to this year's phone, the battery powering next year's G Power 5G handset will have a 4850mAh rated capacity/5000mAh typical battery. The component will be made by SCUD (Fujian) Electronics Co., LTD.





Based on data listed in the FCC certification, the charger that will be used by the Moto G Power (2025) will support a maximum charging speed of 20W compared to a maximum 30W charging speed on the 2024 version of the phone. Based on the release dates of past models, we don't expect to see the Moto G Power 5G (2025) released until this coming spring.

