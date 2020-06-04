Four Android phones now support Netflix HD; is your handset one of them?

If there ever was an app tailor-made for a global pandemic, it's Netflix. With original content like Ryan Murphy's Hollywood , the black comedy Dead to Me , and the last season of Fuller House now available to stream, there is always something for everyone to binge-watch on the app. On its website, Netflix keeps a list of Android phones that can stream content in HD and in HDR10. These handsets provide Netflix subscribers with a better looking picture.



Four Android phones now can receive content from Netflix in HD







For your device to play Netflix in HD, it must have a resolution of 720p or higher and your internet service must have a steady download data speed of at least 25Mbps. Most phones these days have a screen with a 720p resolution or higher. Netflix requires a minimum download data speed of 25Mbps for HD. Netflix suggests that if you're streaming its content in HD and HDR10, you should make sure that your Android phone has been updated with the latest version of Android.

















You can find the list of smartphones that support Netflix in HD and HDR10 on the Netflix website. If your phone is not on the list, there are certain chipsets that support Netflix HD and HDR10 including a wide range of Snapdragon SoCs starting with the Snapdragon 630 and continuing all the way to the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865. But having one of these chipsets powering your handset is not a guarantee that your device will indeed stream at a higher resolution. You'll have to check it out yourself to make sure.





And we should point out that many carriers cap the resolution of streaming video on an unlimited data plan at a DVD-quality 480p even if your phone is compatible with Netflix HD or HDR10. But if you're home and using your Wi-Fi network, you should be able to view Netflix at the higher HD and HDR10 resolutions depending on whether your phone is capable of doing so..







To receive Netflix in HD, you need to subscribe to the Standard plan at $12.99 per month. Streaming in HDR requires the Premium plan which costs $15.99 per month.