Learn how a 4-in-1-wireless charger can charge five devices at one time
Accessories manufacturer mophie introduced today a new 4-in-1 wireless charging solution that can charge up to four Qi compatible devices simultaneously. With markings and multiple charging coils, finding the sweet spot on the charging pad isn't such a chore. And to help you charge an Apple Watch, the mat features an additional USB-A port. Speaking of the Apple Watch, a charging adapter is already included in the box and all you need is the magnetic charger. This is important since Apple is no longer placing a power adapter in the Apple Watch box.
The mophie 4-in-1 wireless charger is priced at $149.95 and is available in your favorite color-as long as your favorite color is black. According to the manufacturer, this charging solution works with devices like the AirPods, the Apple Watch, the iPhone, and compatible Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices. The pad can be ordered from mophie's parent company Zagg with free shipping.