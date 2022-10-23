Monday's iOS 16.1 update will bring live scores to iPhone lock screen and Dynamic Island

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 line early last month, no one expected the company to introduce what was arguably the coolest new iPhone 14 Pro feature. We're talking, of course, about the Dynamic Island. The shape-shifting multitasking notification feature replaced the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Whether you like the Dynamic Island or consider it a gimmick, Apple loves it so much that the feature is expected to turn up next year on all four iPhone 15 models.





Tomorrow, October 24th (which is Monday), Apple is expected to drop iOS 16.1 which will bring some changes to the Dynamic Island. One of the most important new features that iOS 16.1 will bring to iPhone users is called Live Activities. These are notifications that update on the lock screen and deliver live data such as sports scores. With the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Live Activities aren't limited to the lock screen and will also appear in the Dynamic Island.





Imagine following your favorite NBA team and getting updates on tonight's game directly from the Dynamic Island. Speaking of everyone's favorite island since Gilligan's Island was on television, iOS 16.1 will make the Dynamic Island easier to reach and access with one hand. You'll be able to enable reachability support for the Dynamic Island in Settings. Speaking of Settings, you should be able to find the iOS 16.1 update tomorrow by going to Settings > General > Software Update .







How does the lock screen or the Dynamic Island know which games to monitor? To follow a live sporting event on the iPhone lock screen or via the Dynamic Island (iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max only), you will have to open the TV app and tap on the Follow button.





