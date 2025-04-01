Microsoft is changing how your Windows laptop tells you it's crashing
Up Next:
Microsoft is shaking things up with some new changes to Windows and while some are aimed at making your experience smoother and faster, others, like the removal of the option to set up a new PC without signing in with a Microsoft Account, might ruffle the feathers of Windows 11 users who prefer a bit more freedom. And there is another change that might not sit well with everyone.
However, it is still unclear whether the black screen will stick around in the final update or if it will eventually turn green, as users on the beta, dev and canary channels are seeing the test builds with a green background instead. Time will tell, but one thing's for sure – BSOD is getting a makeover.
This marks the biggest change to the BSOD since Microsoft first added the sad face back in Windows 8. The redesigned error screen still shows the faulty driver or error message but keeps things simple with just a "your device ran into a problem and needs to restart" message.
The blue screen, which probably many of us have seen one too many times, always felt like the digital version of a death sentence for your device. The new look, although in black, should definitely be less of a shock when things go south, or at least until we get used to it, too.
After all, Microsoft seems to be aiming for a smoother, less panic-inducing approach. Instead of flashing a bright blue crisis screen, it is offering a cleaner, more low-key way to say, "Yeah, something's broken, but don't freak out."
Microsoft has announced it is revamping the infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). The classic blue background, frowning face and QR code are gone, replaced by a simpler error screen in black.
However, it is still unclear whether the black screen will stick around in the final update or if it will eventually turn green, as users on the beta, dev and canary channels are seeing the test builds with a green background instead. Time will tell, but one thing's for sure – BSOD is getting a makeover.
Right now, Windows Insiders are seeing a green screen for unexpected restarts. | Image credit – Microsoft
We're previewing a new, more streamlined UI for unexpected restarts which better aligns with Windows 11 design principles and supports our goal of getting users back into productivity as fast as possible. We've simplified your experience while preserving the technical information on the screen. As a reminder, for Windows Insiders this appears as a "green screen".
– Microsoft, March 2025
This marks the biggest change to the BSOD since Microsoft first added the sad face back in Windows 8. The redesigned error screen still shows the faulty driver or error message but keeps things simple with just a "your device ran into a problem and needs to restart" message.
It is a bit of a surprising move for Microsoft, considering the company had previously experimented with BSOD tweaks in Windows 11, only to revert to the classic look after users weren't too happy about the changes. But now, it looks like the company is trying again. Expect this update to roll out to Windows 11 version 24H2 soon.
The blue screen, which probably many of us have seen one too many times, always felt like the digital version of a death sentence for your device. The new look, although in black, should definitely be less of a shock when things go south, or at least until we get used to it, too.
After all, Microsoft seems to be aiming for a smoother, less panic-inducing approach. Instead of flashing a bright blue crisis screen, it is offering a cleaner, more low-key way to say, "Yeah, something's broken, but don't freak out."
Things that are NOT allowed: