Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Microsoft is changing how your Windows laptop tells you it's crashing

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Microsoft Laptops
A blue screen error message on a computer.
Microsoft is shaking things up with some new changes to Windows and while some are aimed at making your experience smoother and faster, others, like the removal of the option to set up a new PC without signing in with a Microsoft Account, might ruffle the feathers of Windows 11 users who prefer a bit more freedom. And there is another change that might not sit well with everyone.

Microsoft has announced it is revamping the infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). The classic blue background, frowning face and QR code are gone, replaced by a simpler error screen in black.

However, it is still unclear whether the black screen will stick around in the final update or if it will eventually turn green, as users on the beta, dev and canary channels are seeing the test builds with a green background instead. Time will tell, but one thing's for sure – BSOD is getting a makeover.



We're previewing a new, more streamlined UI for unexpected restarts which better aligns with Windows 11 design principles and supports our goal of getting users back into productivity as fast as possible. We've simplified your experience while preserving the technical information on the screen. As a reminder, for Windows Insiders this appears as a "green screen".

– Microsoft, March 2025

This marks the biggest change to the BSOD since Microsoft first added the sad face back in Windows 8. The redesigned error screen still shows the faulty driver or error message but keeps things simple with just a "your device ran into a problem and needs to restart" message.

It is a bit of a surprising move for Microsoft, considering the company had previously experimented with BSOD tweaks in Windows 11, only to revert to the classic look after users weren't too happy about the changes. But now, it looks like the company is trying again. Expect this update to roll out to Windows 11 version 24H2 soon.

The blue screen, which probably many of us have seen one too many times, always felt like the digital version of a death sentence for your device. The new look, although in black, should definitely be less of a shock when things go south, or at least until we get used to it, too.

After all, Microsoft seems to be aiming for a smoother, less panic-inducing approach. Instead of flashing a bright blue crisis screen, it is offering a cleaner, more low-key way to say, "Yeah, something's broken, but don't freak out."
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless