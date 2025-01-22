Meta adds another of its platforms to your Accounts Centre – WhatsApp
Accounts Centre was introduced as Meta's cross-platform account manager, where users can manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Meta Quest profiles. This includes changing one's user photo, passwords, Meta Pay and Meta Verified settings, and perhaps most importantly – sharing posts and stories across all of your profiles.
Meta states that adding your WhatsApp account to Accounts Centre is completely optional, and if doing so, users will still have their WhatsApp messages end-to-end encrypted, so no changes in privacy.
If you're a Facebook, Instagram or Meta Quest 3 user, you've already dealt with the Accounts Centre, as Meta's platforms funnel you into it when you need to update your account in certain ways, like the ones listed above.
Regarding the former, you'll have the option to share things you post on WhatsApp to your Instagram and Facebook stories, without having to visit all three platforms and post a story on each individually, for example.
Meta also promises that over time, there will be more cross-platform features coming for users of its social media apps, and of course – those will be announced promptly. Stay tuned for updates.
Now Meta has announced that it will be adding WhatsApp to Accounts Centre, "to easily cross post your WhatsApp Status, or log in to multiple apps with the same account."
But what does this upcoming update mean for WhatsApp users? Mainly – cross-platform sharing, and a single sign-on for quicker logging in.
Users will be able to easily share their WhatsApp content across Meta's other platforms | Image credit - Meta
For now, the WhatsApp integration in Accounts Centre can be expected to start rolling out in the coming days.
