Meta adds another of its platforms to your Accounts Centre – WhatsApp

Accounts Centre was introduced as Meta's cross-platform account manager, where users can manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Meta Quest profiles. This includes changing one's user photo, passwords, Meta Pay and Meta Verified settings, and perhaps most importantly – sharing posts and stories across all of your profiles.

Now Meta has announced that it will be adding WhatsApp to Accounts Centre, "to easily cross post your WhatsApp Status, or log in to multiple apps with the same account."

Meta states that adding your WhatsApp account to Accounts Centre is completely optional, and if doing so, users will still have their WhatsApp messages end-to-end encrypted, so no changes in privacy.

If you're a Facebook, Instagram or Meta Quest 3 user, you've already dealt with the Accounts Centre, as Meta's platforms funnel you into it when you need to update your account in certain ways, like the ones listed above.

But what does this upcoming update mean for WhatsApp users? Mainly – cross-platform sharing, and a single sign-on for quicker logging in.



Regarding the former, you'll have the option to share things you post on WhatsApp to your Instagram and Facebook stories, without having to visit all three platforms and post a story on each individually, for example.

Meta also promises that over time, there will be more cross-platform features coming for users of its social media apps, and of course – those will be announced promptly. Stay tuned for updates.

For now, the WhatsApp integration in Accounts Centre can be expected to start rolling out in the coming days.
Rado Minkov Senior Editorial Writer
Rado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

