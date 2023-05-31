Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

If you live in one of these three states, then you are unlikely to become a cybercrime victim

In an age where we’re carrying around Android phones, capable enough to rival the computers of yesteryear, cybercrime is bound to be a thing. To give you an idea of how big of a thing it is: the BlackBerry Global Threat Intelligence Report mentions 12 cyberattacks per minute for a period of three months between December of 2022 and February of 2023.

The good news is that the US is the top country regarding the number of prevented attacks — with it also being one of the most targeted, of course. And keep in mind: due to its nature, cybercrime can take on numerous forms, from phishing scams to server-wide attacks. This makes it especially nasty to deal with, both for users and officials. 

That being said, though, some data from the FBI was analyzed by WindowsReport.com and it highlighted something intriguing. It would appear that Mississippi, Kansas and North Dakota are the states with the lowest rate of cybercrime in the US.

So why is that?



Well, for starters, one must ask: how technologically advanced are these states? Cybercrime is bound to directly correlate with technological capabilities, because… Well, if there is no tech to target, then there won’t be any attacks, right?

Numerous reports online, like this one from FoxBusiness, have all three states at the bottom of its list for “Most Innovative State of 2022”. While these aren’t taking into account technological availability specifically, the placements should still serve as a generalized indication. 

But even then, the list has 51 entries. And despite that, only Mississippi, Kansas and North Dakota are among the top regarding lack of cyber attacks. As such, something different has to be going on there that makes them more resilient against cybercrime.

What is that? We don’t know. Unfortunately, most reports focus on recorded cases, statistics and most often — financial losses (in disturbingly high numbers). As such, we can only hope that whatever these states are doing keeps working in the future. And that some day we get to see a report, which analyses said action plan, because there seems to be a learning opportunity here.

