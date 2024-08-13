Leaker says the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come with a new Tensor A1 chip and better ANC

The leaker says the Tensor A1 chip will power the earbuds. Reportedly, the new chip will improve the performance of the active noise cancelation of the earbuds. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 aren't the first earbuds with a custom-made chip, but they are the first to sport a chip with the Tensor name.







Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

- Conversation Detection

- Tensor A1 chip powers twice the Active Noise Cancellation

- Seamlessly connect with your Pixel (Watch, Tablet, Phone)

- 30 hours of listening time with the case, and 8 hours without pic.twitter.com/d3dR4H2R9B — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) August 12, 2024



Recommended Stories