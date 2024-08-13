Leaker says the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come with a new Tensor A1 chip and better ANC
Google started using its own first-party chips with the launch of the Pixel 6 series - the Tensor. Ever since, Google has been improving the tech and now in just a few hours, we're going to greet the Pixel 9 series, sporting the Tensor G4. According to a new report, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are going also to bring a new chip: a Google Tensor A11.
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to be unveiled later today, during Google's Made by Google event. The event will start at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST). Now, leaker @MysteryLupin on X, which has sometimes come up with interesting leaks (sometimes right and sometimes wrong), is sharing some stuff about the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to retail at $229, and pre-orders should be open later today when Google officially unveils the earbuds.
Of course, the chip powering a set of earbuds isn't as important as the chip powering a smartphone. But, the processor does have an effect on the listening experience.
The leaker says the Tensor A1 chip will power the earbuds. Reportedly, the new chip will improve the performance of the active noise cancelation of the earbuds. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 aren't the first earbuds with a custom-made chip, but they are the first to sport a chip with the Tensor name.
The leaker also says that the earbuds will sport Conversation Detection and will seamlessly connect with your Pixel device. They also indicate we can expect 30 hours of listening time with the case, and 8 hours without the case. This seems like a bit of a downgrade when compared to the previous generation of Pixel Buds Pro, which had up to 31 hours of battery life with the case and 11 without.
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2— Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) August 12, 2024
- Conversation Detection
- Tensor A1 chip powers twice the Active Noise Cancellation
- Seamlessly connect with your Pixel (Watch, Tablet, Phone)
- 30 hours of listening time with the case, and 8 hours without pic.twitter.com/d3dR4H2R9B
Personally, I think the new chip may be the most exciting thing about the earbuds. The previous generation didn't sport the best ANC out there, and if the leaker is right and the new chip ensures "twice the ANC", this would be a big improvement. ANC makes music sound better by blocking unnecessary noise from your environment, and I like how it helps you have an immersive experience.
