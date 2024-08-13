Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
GOOGLE EVENT
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Leaker says the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come with a new Tensor A1 chip and better ANC

By
0comments
Leaker says the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come with a new Tensor A1 chip and better ANC
Google started using its own first-party chips with the launch of the Pixel 6 series - the Tensor. Ever since, Google has been improving the tech and now in just a few hours, we're going to greet the Pixel 9 series, sporting the Tensor G4. According to a new report, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are going also to bring a new chip: a Google Tensor A11.

Of course, the chip powering a set of earbuds isn't as important as the chip powering a smartphone. But, the processor does have an effect on the listening experience.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to be unveiled later today, during Google's Made by Google event. The event will start at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST). Now, leaker @MysteryLupin on X, which has sometimes come up with interesting leaks (sometimes right and sometimes wrong), is sharing some stuff about the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

The leaker says the Tensor A1 chip will power the earbuds. Reportedly, the new chip will improve the performance of the active noise cancelation of the earbuds. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 aren't the first earbuds with a custom-made chip, but they are the first to sport a chip with the Tensor name.


The leaker also says that the earbuds will sport Conversation Detection and will seamlessly connect with your Pixel device. They also indicate we can expect 30 hours of listening time with the case, and 8 hours without the case. This seems like a bit of a downgrade when compared to the previous generation of Pixel Buds Pro, which had up to 31 hours of battery life with the case and 11 without.

Recommended Stories
The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to retail at $229, and pre-orders should be open later today when Google officially unveils the earbuds.

Personally, I think the new chip may be the most exciting thing about the earbuds. The previous generation didn't sport the best ANC out there, and if the leaker is right and the new chip ensures "twice the ANC", this would be a big improvement. ANC makes music sound better by blocking unnecessary noise from your environment, and I like how it helps you have an immersive experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds

Latest News

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless