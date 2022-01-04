Lawsuit accuses Google of paying Apple to stay away from the search engine industry

Lawsuit accuses Google of paying Apple to stay away from the search engine industry10
California Crane School, Inc. also accuses Google of annually making multi-billion-dollar payments to Apple to keep Apple out of the search engine sector. Both companies have been accused of holding secret meetings between their executives.
With its complaint, California Crane School, Inc. wants the seizure of the billion-dollar payments made by Google. The lawsuit also seeks a ban on Google and Apple's non-compete agreement and wants a mandate that prevents both companies from sharing the profits generated by the advertising rates.
California Crane School also wants Google's preferential treatment on all Apple devices to end, as well as the billion-dollar payments. The complaint requests that Apple and Google be split into independent companies, similar to how Standard Oil was split into smaller companies.
The Standard Oil Company formed an oil monopoly through anticompetitive actions, thus violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. The United States Supreme Court ruled in 1911 that the Standard Oil Company should be geographically divided into separate companies.