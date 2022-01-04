Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple Google

Lawsuit accuses Google of paying Apple to stay away from the search engine industry

Preslav Mladenov
By
10
Lawsuit accuses Google of paying Apple to stay away from the search engine industry
A new class-action lawsuit filed by California Crane School, Inc. accuses Google and Apple of a non-compete agreement in violation of the Antitrust Laws of the United States. The lawsuit states that Google and Apple have agreed that Apple would not compete against Google in the internet search market.

The lawsuit states that in its non-compete agreement, Google and Apple agreed that Google would split its search profits with Apple. The lawsuit also accuses Apple of giving preferential treatment to Google by setting Google as the default search engine on all of its devices – and previous reports claim that Google paid Apple $15 billion in 2021 for this privilege.

California Crane School, Inc. also accuses Google of annually making multi-billion-dollar payments to Apple to keep Apple out of the search engine sector. Both companies have been accused of holding secret meetings between their executives.

The lawsuit blames Google for acquiring actual and potential competitors and claims that, through their non-compete agreements, Google and Apple suppress competition from smaller search companies and even remove search competitors from the market. By doing this, both companies are responsible for the higher advertising rates, which would be lower if there were a competitive system.

With its complaint, California Crane School, Inc. wants the seizure of the billion-dollar payments made by Google. The lawsuit also seeks a ban on Google and Apple's non-compete agreement and wants a mandate that prevents both companies from sharing the profits generated by the advertising rates.

California Crane School also wants Google's preferential treatment on all Apple devices to end, as well as the billion-dollar payments. The complaint requests that Apple and Google be split into independent companies, similar to how Standard Oil was split into smaller companies.

The Standard Oil Company formed an oil monopoly through anticompetitive actions, thus violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. The United States Supreme Court ruled in 1911 that the Standard Oil Company should be geographically divided into separate companies.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile kicks off 2022 in style with lifetime discounts for existing customers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile kicks off 2022 in style with lifetime discounts for existing customers
-20%
Verizon will go for T-Mobile's jugular with massive 5G Ultra Wideband expansion 'this month'
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Verizon will go for T-Mobile's jugular with massive 5G Ultra Wideband expansion 'this month'
Honor CEO shows off foldable Magic V on video; phone to be unveiled January 10th
by Alan Friedman,  0
Honor CEO shows off foldable Magic V on video; phone to be unveiled January 10th
Microsoft's LTE-enabled Surface Go 3 tablet is finally expanding to its first US carrier
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Microsoft's LTE-enabled Surface Go 3 tablet is finally expanding to its first US carrier
Apple could give the iPhone 15 Pro a periscope lens to bring it on par with Android rivals
by Anam Hamid,  10
Apple could give the iPhone 15 Pro a periscope lens to bring it on par with Android rivals
New Moto G Stylus (2022) leak confirms the design and 90Hz screen of the upcoming mid-ranger
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
New Moto G Stylus (2022) leak confirms the design and 90Hz screen of the upcoming mid-ranger
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless