 Apple iPhone users complain: "iOS 15.4 update is draining my batteries rapidly" - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
iOS Apple Software updates

Apple iPhone users complain: "iOS 15.4 update is draining my batteries rapidly"

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Apple iPhone users complain: "iOS 15.4 update is draining my batteries rapidly"
At the start of this week, Apple released iOS 15.4 which allows iPhone users to unlock their phones using Face ID even if they are wearing a mask. Last year, Apple disseminated an update allowing face mask-wearing iPhone users to employ Face ID to unlock their iPhone, but only if they are wearing an unlocked Apple Watch.

The new update is important because not everyone can afford to buy an Apple Watch. With iOS 15.4 installed, iPhone users set up Face ID once again with the third facial scan taking longer to complete. To gather enough information from a user's face even with a mask blocking most of it, Face ID will now focus on the space around the user's eyes to find unique characteristics that allow Face ID to verify a user's identity.

We should point out that this feature is only available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The iOS 15.4 update also adds a new American voice for Siri, but one without a particular gender. And any merchant can use his iPhone to accept Apple Pay and contactless credit and debit cards from Visa, American Express, Mastercard, and Discover.

As we pointed out the other day, installing iOS 15.4 also adds patches to fix a mind-numbing 39 vulnerabilities! But there is another problem. According to a tweet from podcaster Alex Kretzschmar (@IronicBadger), "iOS 15.4 has mad battery drain. I’d say my battery life today is half what it was last week. Shocking!"

And he isn't the only one who thinks so. Tech fan Maxim Shishko (@lamaks_3) wrote in a tweet, "Battery life on iOS 15.4 is really bad. After 24 hours - 80%, but active screen no more then 2 hours and I using only Safari, YouTube, Instagram, Uber.(iPhone 11 battery capacity 93%)."

Whenever an operating system update takes place, it could take a few days before the battery returns to normal. Things are taking place in the background and other things are happening that could make it seem as though the battery is draining rapidly. You might be tempted to throw your iPhone into a lake if you are experiencing this battery drain, but it could clear up after a few days.

And certainly, Apple isn't going to sit by idly as the iPhone 13 Pro Max battery life drops sharply. So you'll be fine whether the battery life returns to normal by itself, or if Apple sends out a fix.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
9.3
$1100 Special BestBuy $37 Special BestBuy $1400 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung says that its foundry yields are improving
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung says that its foundry yields are improving
Apple releases new TV ad for the powerful M1 iPad Air (2022)
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple releases new TV ad for the powerful M1 iPad Air (2022)
Google is testing a split screen Gboard virtual keyboard for larger and foldable displays
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google is testing a split screen Gboard virtual keyboard for larger and foldable displays
Google is down; Maps, Search, Gmail, Chrome, and more are affected
by Alan Friedman,  9
Google is down; Maps, Search, Gmail, Chrome, and more are affected
iPhone SE 3 has a new authentication feature that could also come to the iPhone 14
by Anam Hamid,  2
iPhone SE 3 has a new authentication feature that could also come to the iPhone 14
Best Apple iPhone SE 2022 deals
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Best Apple iPhone SE 2022 deals
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless