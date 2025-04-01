This AMD Ryzen Strix Halo laptop costs over $8,000 and has as much RAM as a phone has storage
Finding the most budget-friendly gadget is a serious matter, but talking about super fancy, super expensive devices is… fun. We're well in the territory of extra big-budget with the latest premium HP laptop: the mean HP Zbook Ultra 14 G1a.
As reported, this one has the option to pack 128 GB of RAM, 4 TB SSD storage and – hold on to your hats – AMD's Ryzen Strix Halo (officially known as the Ryzen AI Max series), which makes the laptop to skyrocket above $8,000.
The whole laptop line is expensive, even the "vanilla" model (with the AMD Ryzen AI Max Pro 385, 32 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD) will cost you almost $4,300. HP is even asking as much as $8,250 for the top-tier model with the Ryzen AI Max Pro 395, 128 GB RAM and a 4 TB SSD.
The flagship models come with a 120Hz refresh rate OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800, while cheaper variants arrive with a 14-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. That's a 16:10 ratio, which I personally find super practical and prefer over the TV-like 16:9 ratio.
Why the higher price for the HP laptop, then? Well, buyers can enjoy some uncommon features like:
Maybe it's better to wait for these premium units to go on a massive sale?
It was announced for the first time at CES 2025 some months ago, but until now, pricing and release date weren't discussed officially.
Image credit – AMD
It should be noted that these HP Zbook Ultra 14 G1a units are regarded as business notebooks. There are cheaper consumer-oriented laptops that pack the Strix Halo, like the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (Ryzen AI Max+ 395 inside, 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD storage) that's sold for $2,300. For reference, there's a desktop unit with the same processor (but 128 GB of RAM) which is sold for just under $2,000.
- Not one, but two USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4
- NFC connectivity chip
- Three-year warranty
- Selection of security software
