Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

This AMD Ryzen Strix Halo laptop costs over $8,000 and has as much RAM as a phone has storage

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Laptops
A laptop in neon style.
Finding the most budget-friendly gadget is a serious matter, but talking about super fancy, super expensive devices is… fun. We're well in the territory of extra big-budget with the latest premium HP laptop: the mean HP Zbook Ultra 14 G1a.

As reported, this one has the option to pack 128 GB of RAM, 4 TB SSD storage and – hold on to your hats – AMD's Ryzen Strix Halo (officially known as the Ryzen AI Max series), which makes the laptop to skyrocket above $8,000.

It was announced for the first time at CES 2025 some months ago, but until now, pricing and release date weren't discussed officially.

The whole laptop line is expensive, even the "vanilla" model (with the AMD Ryzen AI Max Pro 385, 32 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD) will cost you almost $4,300. HP is even asking as much as $8,250 for the top-tier model with the Ryzen AI Max Pro 395, 128 GB RAM and a 4 TB SSD.



The flagship models come with a 120Hz refresh rate OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800, while cheaper variants arrive with a 14-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. That's a 16:10 ratio, which I personally find super practical and prefer over the TV-like 16:9 ratio.

It should be noted that these HP Zbook Ultra 14 G1a units are regarded as business notebooks. There are cheaper consumer-oriented laptops that pack the Strix Halo, like the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (Ryzen AI Max+ 395 inside, 32 GB of RAM, 1 TB SSD storage) that's sold for $2,300. For reference, there's a desktop unit with the same processor (but 128 GB of RAM) which is sold for just under $2,000.

Why the higher price for the HP laptop, then? Well, buyers can enjoy some uncommon features like:

  • Not one, but two USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4
  • NFC connectivity chip
  • Three-year warranty
  • Selection of security software

Maybe it's better to wait for these premium units to go on a massive sale?
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless