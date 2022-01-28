Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Accessories

Extreme protection, thin case: Benks Kevlar cases

Benks
By Benks
0
Extreme protection, thin case: Benks Kevlar cases
Advertorial by Benks: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
disclaimer   
 
In the world of smartphone cases, you usually have two extremes to pick from — a case that is thin and nice, but barely protects the phone, or a case that can definitely take a rough landing, but adds a lot of bulk to the device.

Well, why not have both? Check this out:

Benks has developed what it calls a Magnetic Hybrid Case for the iPhone 13 series, made with DuPont Kevlar fiber — marrying the lightweight but extremely durable aramid fiber material with a TPU frame.

You won't find many cases out there that use this combination. DuPont has been specializing in in synthetic fibers and material engineering for years now. And, of course, Kevlar is the popular aramid fiber material, which is well-known for being super light, yet incredibly resistant to damage.

Combining a soft frame with a Kevlar shell is an extremely tough process to perfect, as trying to mesh together TPU and aramid fiber usually results in a lot of defects. However, Benks has found a way to reliably combine the materials and consistently build extremely sturdy cases out of them.

Shop Magnetic Hybrid Case here


The tough Kevlar shell on the back protects the iPhone's glass rear, while the soft DuPont frame guards the corners from bumps. Bonus points — it's easier to apply and remove the Benks Magnetic Hybrid case on the new iPhones. Aramid fiber cases are quite hard and thin, thus once you slap one on the flat, square-shaped iPhone, they are hard to remove. Thanks to the soft TPU frame, the Benks Magnetic Hybrid can be applied or removed with ease, saving us a lot of frustration.

But that doesn't mean that it lacks in terms of protection! The Magnetic Hybrid Case has been drop tested and attained a military grade MIL-STD-810H certification. The soft frame also makes the device much grippier, so drops are much less likely to occur in the first place.

And hey, you don't even need to remove it. The thinness of the aramid shell makes the Magnetic Hybrid Case fully compatible with MagSafe accessories for your iPhone and is certified to work with them, allowing for the strong magnets to hold as expected.

If you are enjoying the aesthetic, you will be happy to learn that Benks also has other Kevlar-covered accessories for the iPhone in the pipeline for 2022 — a wireless car charger, a battery pack, and skins for your AirPods and iPad!


Not on an iPhone? Not a problem — Benks also has an aramid fiber case for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, and an upcoming one for Xiaomi 11. More models coming soon!


Shop Benks cases here



Text-to-speech function is limited to 200 characters

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

34 US states back Epic, call out Apple for stifling competition
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
34 US states back Epic, call out Apple for stifling competition
Best budget and affordable phones in 2022: a buyer's guide
by Victor Hristov, Iskren Gaidarov,  128
Best budget and affordable phones in 2022: a buyer's guide
These Xiaomi smartphones are receiving MIUI 13 with Android 12
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
These Xiaomi smartphones are receiving MIUI 13 with Android 12
Samsung patents an interesting way to house the S-Pen in a dual-folding device
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung patents an interesting way to house the S-Pen in a dual-folding device
Discover deals on games, movies, books, and more on the Google Play Store with Offers
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Discover deals on games, movies, books, and more on the Google Play Store with Offers
iOS 15.4 developer beta explored: Here's everything new
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
iOS 15.4 developer beta explored: Here's everything new
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless