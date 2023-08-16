Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Save a whopping 60% on this JBL Vibe Buds combo that includes a 5000mAh Power Bank

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save a whopping 60% on this JBL Vibe Buds combo that includes a 5000mAh Power Bank
Amazon is simply knocking the price on the JBL Vibe Buds out of the park – don’t miss this 60% discount! And, if that’s not enough for you, you can get those cool wireless earbuds in a combo with the InfinityLab InstantGo 5000mAh Power Bank with an integrated USB-C Cable.

When put toe to toe with some $200+ range earbuds, the JBL Vibe Buds definitely can’t defeat them or offer top-notch premium features, but that’s not the point at all. The JBL Vibe Buds are the to-go choice for everyone that is on a budget, but absolutely hates the 3.5mm wired setup and needs the wireless option. Sure, you can snag some obscure-brand $10 pair of wireless buds, but then you’ll have to pray every time you put them on. Why bother with that, when JBL is here for the needy?

And what better time to get yourself the JBL Vibe Buds, delivering not only totally decent audio quality, but also coming with the InfinityLab InstantGo 5000mAh Power Bank? You can save $60 on this sweet Amazon deal!

Get the JBL Vibe Buds and the InfinityLab InstantGo 5000mAh Power Bank with a 60% discount!

JBL and Amazon take the "on a budget" experience on another level with this ultra sweet discount. Not only you can get the solid JBL Vibe Buds that can give you 32 hours of playtime (included the charge from the case), but this combo includes a 5000mAh power bank that won't let you come near a socket for days!
$60 off (60%)
Buy at Amazon


The listed earbuds come in a classic white color option and have dimensions of 0.83 x 0.79 x 0.59 inches. The item’s weight is 1.52 ounces (43g). The bass is user-reviewed as “friendly” and “present”: the 8mm drivers (featuring the JBL Deep Bass Sound technology) are delivering on that front.

The battery is something else – up to 32 total hours of playtime! That’s 8 hours from the fully charged buds and another 24 hours from the case. Pair that with the 5000mAh from the combo power bank and you are good to go for days without ever needing to go near a socket. And when you need more power, you can speed charge an extra two hours in just 10 minutes.

The JBL Vibe Buds are listed as “splash and dust resistant” with IP-54 certification (IPX2 on the charging case) which makes them the perfect all-rounder companion for both cruising down the city streets or leisure at the seaside. Budget earbuds or not, one can expect clear hands-free stereo calls, while Smart Ambient technology keeps users aware of the surroundings.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
Amazon is offering the loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker for 43% off its price; save on one now
Amazon is offering the loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker for 43% off its price; save on one now
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Scoop up the Google Pixel 6a at a lower price on Amazon
Scoop up the Google Pixel 6a at a lower price on Amazon
Save a whopping 60% on this JBL Vibe Buds combo that includes a 5000mAh Power Bank
Save a whopping 60% on this JBL Vibe Buds combo that includes a 5000mAh Power Bank
Is Apple going to sprinkle in some Thunderbolt support for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max?
Is Apple going to sprinkle in some Thunderbolt support for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max?
Google Photos introduces an AI-generated scrapbook-like Memories view
Google Photos introduces an AI-generated scrapbook-like Memories view
Opera brings its Aria in-browser AI to iOS devices
Opera brings its Aria in-browser AI to iOS devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless