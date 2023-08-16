Save a whopping 60% on this JBL Vibe Buds combo that includes a 5000mAh Power Bank

Get the JBL Vibe Buds and the InfinityLab InstantGo 5000mAh Power Bank with a 60% discount! JBL and Amazon take the "on a budget" experience on another level with this ultra sweet discount. Not only you can get the solid JBL Vibe Buds that can give you 32 hours of playtime (included the charge from the case), but this combo includes a 5000mAh power bank that won't let you come near a socket for days! $60 off (60%) Buy at Amazon

Amazon is simply knocking the price on the JBL Vibe Buds out of the park – don’t miss this 60% discount! And, if that’s not enough for you, you can get those cool wireless earbuds in a combo with the InfinityLab InstantGo 5000mAh Power Bank with an integrated USB-C Cable.When put toe to toe with some $200+ range earbuds, the JBL Vibe Buds definitely can’t defeat them or offer top-notch premium features, but that’s not the point at all. The JBL Vibe Buds are the to-go choice for everyone that is on a budget, but absolutely hates the 3.5mm wired setup and needs the wireless option. Sure, you can snag some obscure-brand $10 pair of wireless buds, but then you’ll have to pray every time you put them on. Why bother with that, when JBL is here for the needy?And what better time to get yourself the JBL Vibe Buds, delivering not only totally decent audio quality, but also coming with the InfinityLab InstantGo 5000mAh Power Bank? You can save $60 on this sweet Amazon deal!The listed earbuds come in a classic white color option and have dimensions of 0.83 x 0.79 x 0.59 inches. The item’s weight is 1.52 ounces (43g). The bass is user-reviewed as “friendly” and “present”: the 8mm drivers (featuring the JBL Deep Bass Sound technology) are delivering on that front.The battery is something else – up to 32 total hours of playtime! That’s 8 hours from the fully charged buds and another 24 hours from the case. Pair that with the 5000mAh from the combo power bank and you are good to go for days without ever needing to go near a socket. And when you need more power, you can speed charge an extra two hours in just 10 minutes.The JBL Vibe Buds are listed as “splash and dust resistant” with IP-54 certification (IPX2 on the charging case) which makes them the perfect all-rounder companion for both cruising down the city streets or leisure at the seaside. Budget earbuds or not, one can expect clear hands-free stereo calls, while Smart Ambient technology keeps users aware of the surroundings.