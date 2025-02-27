Light show-capable JBL Pulse 5 gets a sweet discount, making it a hot purchase
A great opportunity to grab a capable Bluetooth speaker with its own light show just presented itself. Once again, Walmart is offering the sleek JBL Pulse 5 at a discounted price, letting you score one for only $180. That's about $70 off the speaker's usual cost of around $250.
What's more, we couldn't find any other promos that match the one at Walmart. So, if you're in the market for such a speaker, this is definitely the deal for you. We also encourage you to act quickly, as this is the first time in quite a while that we've seen this device discounted by more than $60, and we, sadly, don't know how long this deal will last.
All in all, the JBL Pulse 5 is worth every penny with its incredible sound, top-notch durability, and fancy light show capabilities. Moreover, it's an absolute bargain at its current price at Walmart. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button and score a brand-new JBL Pulse 5 at a bargain price now!
The JBL Pulse 5 has a lot to offer for its current price of $180. It delivers a top-quality sound out of the box and can get quite loud, making it great for larger gatherings. In addition, it boasts a gorgeous 360-degree light show, which syncs to the audio, thus enhancing the overall listening experience. Both the audio and the lights are completely customizable via the JBL Portable companion app.
A great Bluetooth speaker should also be durable. That's why our friend here boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It's completely dust-tight and can survive being submerged in clean water of up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, it delivers good battery life, providing up to 12 hours of listening time on one charge.
