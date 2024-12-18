iPhone users, Google's cooking up something just for you

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Lately, Google has been on a mission to infuse AI into every corner of its ecosystem, and its latest effort stays true to that goal – this time with a focus on iOS users.

It seems like AI search suggestions could be coming to the Google app on iOS soon. While browsing the app, a new pencil icon was spotted in the search box. Tapping it opens up a page with a text box and a few suggested options.

A new icon might join the rest in the search box. | Image credit – Android Authority

As you start typing in the text box, you'll notice the Gemini icon appear, along with the text "Generate AI suggestions." Once you've entered enough words, it automatically begins generating suggestions based on your query. You can select these suggestions to refine your search, essentially acting as filters.

This new feature is still in beta, so Google has some work ahead before it's available to everyone. But once it's rolled out, I think it could definitely save you some time. Having AI offer keywords and suggestions to choose from seems like one of those practical uses of the technology. Plus, there are times when you just want to get your search results quickly without stressing over how to phrase your query or even having to type it all out, especially when you're on the move.

In other Google AI news, the tech giant has just kicked off testing its latest Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced model with subscribers. Launched just days ago, Gemini 2.0 is Google's response to OpenAI's latest models and product releases, promising a new era of AI agents that can handle tasks for you. The competition between the two companies in the AI space has sparked a flurry of advancements in AI. For example, just the other day, OpenAI rolled out its video generation tool, Sora, and Google countered with Veo 2.
