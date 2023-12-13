Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Pixel and iPhone thank you for being their friend and Google offers you a deal on the Pixel 8 Pro

iOS Apple Android Deals Google
Pixel and iPhone thank you for being their friend and Google offers you a deal on the Pixel 8 Pro
Google has done an amazing job with its #BestPhonesForever ads as they imagine a friendship between the Pixel and the iPhone. And we must give Google credit where credit is due; even though these are ads for the Pixel, and features not found on the iPhone are mentioned by Pixel, it isn't done in a way that insults the iPhone or takes shots at Apple. The latest ad, titled "Thank You For Being a Friend," starts with Pixel behind a microphone saying, "We're so lucky to have made so many new friends this year."

And that is the cue for Pixel and iPhone to break into a rendition of The Golden Girls theme song, "Thank You For Being A Friend." While they are singing, we are entertained with clips from past ads including one where iPhone was suffering from a dead battery and Pixel laid down on top of iPhone rear end-to-rear end so that the Pixel's reverse wireless charging could kick in and resuscitate iPhone.

Video Thumbnail


And since the song is about friends, Google says in the video's description on YouTube, "There’s no greater gift than friendship. Except maybe $200 off a new #Pixel8 Pro through December 31, 2023. And Google includes a link to the deal which you can access right here. With the discount, the 128GB Pixel 8 Pro is $799, the 256GB model is priced at $859 and the 512GB variant costs $979. There is a 1TB model that, with the discount, is priced at $1,199. Color options are Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

The reaction to this series is absolutely positive with many hoping that this is just the last ad of the year and that these ads will continue in 2024. However, at least one person is asking Google to take the friendship between iPhone and Pixel to another level. He wrote, "Can you make a video where they will be as a couple (in a romantic/romantical way) please?" I think that is something that most of us are would rather not see.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The EU, Apple's two-letter headache, has the tech giant reaching for the aspirin again
The EU, Apple's two-letter headache, has the tech giant reaching for the aspirin again
Google officially announces Assistant Quick Phrases for the Pixel Buds Pro
Google officially announces Assistant Quick Phrases for the Pixel Buds Pro
You can now set your Instagram status as a selfie video and reply to notes with more than just text
You can now set your Instagram status as a selfie video and reply to notes with more than just text
Pixel 8 Pro, the phone companies can't wait to copy, is on sale
Pixel 8 Pro, the phone companies can't wait to copy, is on sale
Pixel Watch gets December update: Synced DND & Bedtime Mode on first-gen, more features
Pixel Watch gets December update: Synced DND & Bedtime Mode on first-gen, more features
Some Motorola Razr+ users are not receiving software updates
Some Motorola Razr+ users are not receiving software updates
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless