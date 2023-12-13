Pixel and iPhone thank you for being their friend and Google offers you a deal on the Pixel 8 Pro

Google has done an amazing job with its #BestPhonesForever ads as they imagine a friendship between the Pixel and the iPhone. And we must give Google credit where credit is due; even though these are ads for the Pixel, and features not found on the iPhone are mentioned by Pixel, it isn't done in a way that insults the iPhone or takes shots at Apple. The latest ad, titled "Thank You For Being a Friend," starts with Pixel behind a microphone saying, "We're so lucky to have made so many new friends this year."





And that is the cue for Pixel and iPhone to break into a rendition of The Golden Girls theme song, "Thank You For Being A Friend." While they are singing, we are entertained with clips from past ads including one where iPhone was suffering from a dead battery and Pixel laid down on top of iPhone rear end-to-rear end so that the Pixel's reverse wireless charging could kick in and resuscitate iPhone.





And that is the cue for Pixel and iPhone to break into a rendition oftheme song, "Thank You For Being A Friend." While they are singing, we are entertained with clips from past ads including one where iPhone was suffering from a dead battery and Pixel laid down on top of iPhone rear end-to-rear end so that the Pixel's reverse wireless charging could kick in and resuscitate iPhone.







And since the song is about friends, Google says in the video's description on YouTube, "There’s no greater gift than friendship. Except maybe $200 off a new #Pixel8 Pro through December 31, 2023. And Google includes a link to the deal which you can access right here . With the discount, the 128GB Pixel 8 Pro is $799, the 256GB model is priced at $859 and the 512GB variant costs $979. There is a 1TB model that, with the discount, is priced at $1,199. Color options are Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.





The reaction to this series is absolutely positive with many hoping that this is just the last ad of the year and that these ads will continue in 2024. However, at least one person is asking Google to take the friendship between iPhone and Pixel to another level. He wrote, "Can you make a video where they will be as a couple (in a romantic/romantical way) please?" I think that is something that most of us are would rather not see.

