Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Hidden feature in the iOS 18 calculator app allows you to handle foreign exchange calculations

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates Apps
A foreign exchange dealing room is seen with a ticker tape showing the latest quotes and traders watching the action.
Here's an interesting hidden feature that is available to iPhone users running iOS 18 or later (the iOS 18.1 beta has been out for some time now). Now, as a tech writer, there have been numerous times where I needed to make a foreign currency conversion. For example, let's say that the Huawei Pura 70 Pro flagship is priced at CNY 4,999. This phone is not offered officially in the U.S., but it might still be interesting to get a comparison price of the device in U.S. dollars.

One way to do that is to go to your favorite virtual assistant. On the iPhone, I can choose between Siri, or the Google Assistant app and say, "Convert 4,999 Chinese Yuan to U.S. Dollars." I prefer the Google Assistant UI for currency calculations because it will allow you to change the input figure if you need to do another calculation. By the way, if you want to install the Google Assistant app on your iPhone, simply tap on this link.

With iOS 18, you can get the foreign exchange conversion easily by opening the iOS calculator app. Once the app is open, tap the calculator icon on the bottom left key and toggle on the Convert button. Since we want to know how many U.S. Dollars 4,999 Chinese Yuan is equal to, tap the up and down arrow icon above the faint line on the display. This will open up a list of foreign currencies. In this case, we pick the Chinese Yuan. We then proceed to tap the up and down arrow icon underneath the faint line and select the U.S. Dollar.

Images shopw howe to use iOS calculator to do foreign exchange calculations.
Using the hidden Convert feature on the iOS calculator to see the USD value of CNY 4,999. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Tap the field on the CNY line and using the keypad, tap in 4999. That will show us that CNY 4,999 is equivalent to $713.07. The forex rates used by the calculator app appear to be in line with the rates quoted by other sources including Bloomberg.

Tapping the calculator icon on the iOS calculator app in iOS 18 will also allow users to turn the calculator into a basic calculator, a scientific calculator, and activate Math Notes. The latter allows you to assign variables, plot graphs, draw diagrams, and more.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless