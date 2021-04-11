Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
A tweet from Internal Archive notes that an Apple iPhone 11 Pro recently sold for $2,700. That is nearly 2.7 times the original cost of the basic version of that phone at launch. So what could have caused the price to get inflated?
A misprint caused a design screw up on the back of this one particular iPhone 11 Pro unit. On the back of this phone, the Apple logo is off-center which is why it fetched the high price that we mentioned at the beginning of this article. Internal Archive says that the odds of an error like this seeing the light of day is one in 100 million or even rarer.
A misprint iPhone 11 Pro that sold for 2700$. This misprint is extremely rare- I’d say 1 in 100 million or possibly even rarer. pic.twitter.com/68F7giZAbm— Internal Archive (@ArchiveInternal) April 9, 2021
