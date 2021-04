Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price

A misprint caused a design screw up on the back of this one particular iPhone 11 Pro unit. On the back of this phone, the Apple logo is off-center which is why it fetched the high price that we mentioned at the beginning of this article. Internal Archive says that the odds of an error like this seeing the light of day is one in 100 million or even rarer.









And as long as we have your attention, it seems that the latest version of the iOS 14.5 beta (number seven) has made the green tint found on certain iPhone 12 units even worse. The screen has the color of murky water which isn't exactly pleasant to look at. The iOS 14.5 update could drop at any moment with some features that iPhone users have long been looking forward to receiving.

With face masks blocking Face ID from working, iPhone users have been forced to punch in their Passcode to unlock their handset. Frankly, this is truly a pain in the butt. So with iOS 14.5, those wearing an unlocked Apple Watch will have their identity verified and their iPhone unlocked automatically.