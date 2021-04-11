Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apple

Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 11, 2021, 12:05 AM
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
A tweet from Internal Archive notes that an Apple iPhone 11 Pro recently sold for $2,700. That is nearly 2.7 times the original cost of the basic version of that phone at launch. So what could have caused the price to get inflated?

A misprint caused a design screw up on the back of this one particular iPhone 11 Pro unit. On the back of this phone, the Apple logo is off-center which is why it fetched the high price that we mentioned at the beginning of this article. Internal Archive says that the odds of an error like this seeing the light of day is one in 100 million or even rarer.

And as long as we have your attention, it seems that the latest version of the iOS 14.5 beta (number seven) has made the green tint found on certain iPhone 12 units even worse. The screen has the color of murky water which isn't exactly pleasant to look at. The iOS 14.5 update could drop at any moment with some features that iPhone users have long been looking forward to receiving.

With face masks blocking Face ID from working, iPhone users have been forced to punch in their Passcode to unlock their handset. Frankly, this is truly a pain in the butt. So with iOS 14.5, those wearing an unlocked Apple Watch will have their identity verified and their iPhone unlocked automatically.


The update will also launch the App Tracking Transparency feature that will allow users to give permission to third party apps to track them for the purpose of sending out ads. According to a recent report from AdWeek, 32% of iPhone users are expected to opt-in and allow themselves to be tracked by third party apps. The update will also include vocal tweaks for Siri and more than 200 new emoji. Stay tuned!

