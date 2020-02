Apple's iPhone 11 Battery Case is almost 25% off on Amazon

While Apple’s phones have always been known for robust battery life, many feel the need to invest in a battery case to squeeze in some extra usage time (and peace of mind, too). If you identify with that camp, Amazon has a deal for you, with Apple’s official battery case for the iPhone 11 getting a handsome discount.Right now, the case is on sale for just $99, which is $30 or 24% off the normal price tag of $129. That’s a decent discount for this popular accessory, especially when paired with Amazon’s signature fast and free shipping.Apple says the case can extend your iPhone 11’s endurance by up to 50%, enough to provide a strong boost for road warriors or power users. The case is made of a grippy silicone material emblazoned with the firm’s distinctive logo.The case also features support for wireless charging and Lightning accessories, making it convenient to use. iOS integration also means you’ll be able to easily keep track of the battery percentages of both your phone and the case at a glance. Plus, the battery will smartly manage power to make sure the case is drained first, so your phone’s own battery will be preserved for as long as possible.