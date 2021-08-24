iPad shipments surged 73% in Western Europe following M1 iPad Pro release

iPad shipments surged 73% in Western Europe following M1 iPad Pro release0
Apple is the market leader in Western Europe with a 36% share
The latest market data from Canalys reveals that Apple iPad shipments in the Western European region increased a massive 73% year-on-year between April and June 2021, boosting the overall tablet market to 7.9 million units.
Of course, not everything is down to the M1 iPad Pro. Canalys believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to benefit Apple’s tablet business, despite it already experiencing a boost in the second quarter of 2020.
Lenovo is doing impressively well too
Every other brand recorded a decrease in shipments across Western Europe, with one exception — Lenovo. Motorola’s parent company hit an impressive 20% market share following an 87% surge in shipments.
Unlike Apple which competes in the more premium price ranges, though, Lenovo’s success can be found in the budget market with tablets that are priced below the entry-level iPad.