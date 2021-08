iPad shipments surged 73% in Western Europe following M1 iPad Pro release

Apple is the market leader in Western Europe with a 36% share

The iPad continues to dominate the global tablet market, and in Western Europe its lead widened during the second quarter of the year thanks in part to the new M1 iPad Pro , which has performed well in the region.The latest market data from Canalys reveals that Apple iPad shipments in the Western European region increased a massive 73% year-on-year between April and June 2021, boosting the overall tablet market to 7.9 million units.A big part of the iPad lineup’s recent success is the M1 iPad Pro, according to the research. It was “warmly received” in Western Europe and is largely responsible for boosting Apple’s market share to 36% during the quarter.Of course, not everything is down to the M1 iPad Pro.believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to benefit Apple’s tablet business, despite it already experiencing a boost in the second quarter of 2020.It’s claimed that an increasing number of customers have found that iPads are often good substitutes for laptops, particularly in education settings and even some types of work. This is largely down to the iPad’s compatibility with the Magic Keyboard and a wide range of third-party accessories.Every other brand recorded a decrease in shipments across Western Europe, with one exception — Lenovo. Motorola’s parent company hit an impressive 20% market share following an 87% surge in shipments.Unlike Apple which competes in the more premium price ranges, though, Lenovo’s success can be found in the budget market with tablets that are priced below the entry-level iPad.