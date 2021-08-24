iPad shipments surged 73% in Western Europe following M1 iPad Pro release

Apple's new patent will allow you to blow on an iPhone or Apple Watch to control them

Mid-band 5G speeds help T-Mobile win an important award for the first time ever

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 are already getting a fairly important update

Mid-range Motorola Edge (2021) is official and available at a $499 discount price

T-Mobile quietly makes its long overdue Best Buy debut; best phones and deals available today

Samsung seemingly mocks Steve Jobs: calls him a "turtleneck wearer"