Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon

iPad mini A17 Pro, 128GB, WiFi + Cellular: Save $100! $100 off (15%) Get the gray-colored iPad mini A17 Pro with 128GB of storage and cellular connectivity at a sweet $100 discount on Amazon. The tablet delivers fast performance and is a true bargain at its current price. Don't hesitate and save while the offer lasts! Buy at Amazon iPad mini A17 Pro, 128GB, Wi-Fi: Save $100! $100 off (20%) The Wi-Fi model is also on sale for $100 off right now. However, its delivery date is after Valentine's Day. Buy at Amazon



No matter which version of the tablet you go for, you should know you're in for a treat. The A17 Pro chip that powers this compact device delivers extremely fast performance. It supports



In addition, the 8.3-inch LCD display on board features a 2266 x 1488 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It offers a pleasant viewing experience and boasts Apple's anti-reflective and fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. And just like its predecessor, the latest iPad Mini boasts stereo speakers, delivering immersive sound.



So, the iPad mini (A17 Pro) may be small, but it's a true powerhouse that will also let you enjoy movies and TV series in great quality. It's the perfect choice for a bargain hunter looking for a compact tablet that will serve well for years to come. Therefore, don't wait! Score one at a discounted price now! No matter which version of the tablet you go for, you should know you're in for a treat. The A17 Pro chip that powers this compact device delivers extremely fast performance. It supports Apple Intelligence, and you should even be able to play console games like Assassin's Creed, Resident Evil, and Death Stranding. That's how much firepower this slate packs!In addition, the 8.3-inch LCD display on board features a 2266 x 1488 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It offers a pleasant viewing experience and boasts Apple's anti-reflective and fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. And just like its predecessor, the latest iPad Mini boasts stereo speakers, delivering immersive sound.So, the iPad mini (A17 Pro) may be small, but it's a true powerhouse that will also let you enjoy movies and TV series in great quality. It's the perfect choice for a bargain hunter looking for a compact tablet that will serve well for years to come. Therefore, don't wait! Score one at a discounted price now!

Compact tablets are a dying breed. True, watching movies on a 12-inch display is better than watching on an 8-inch; however, a smaller slate is easy to carry around. Fortunately, we still have tablets that are on the smaller side, and the best of them all is available at a massive discount on Amazon.Of course, we're talking about the latest iPad mini (A17 Pro) , which is selling at a sweet $100 price cut at the e-commerce giant. This lets you snag the 128GB cellular version of this bad boy for just under $550. It's worth noting that the Wi-Fi model is also on sale at the same markdown right now; however, its estimated delivery date is after Valentine's Day.