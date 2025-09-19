iOS 26 might finally solve your iPhone's mysterious battery drain

iOS 26's has revamped Battery screen, which can help with excessive battery drain

iOS 26

There's a graph now comparing your battery drain to normal usage, and systems or apps with especially unusual drain will be highlighted. There's also a new special orange design intended to alert you to potential issues.





This feature could help you identify issues

Sometimes, there are mysterious battery drains on your iPhone, and this feature is intended to help you in those cases. Before this change with iOS 26 , you had to either force-quit a bunch of apps to try to rectify the situation, or visit the Battery screen in Settings and try to identify what's going on.





iOS 26

Excellent small addition to an already great software update

So far, I'm loving iOS 26 . And this small change is just another nice addition that will be useful in real life, and its existence makes me appreciate the effort Apple put into this update even more.







