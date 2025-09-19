iOS 26 might finally solve your iPhone's mysterious battery drain
Apple has revamped the Battery screen in iOS 26 with smart alerts and new tools that highlight unusual power usage, making it easier than ever to spot — and stop — apps draining your battery.
iOS 26 is one big upgrade, and alongside the many changes and the new design, the new OS for iPhones is bringing a helpful feature that may save your iPhone from mysterious battery draining.
The Battery screen in the Settings app is now revamped with iOS 26. There are now a variety of battery-related features, including some that are powered by AI, like the new AI battery mode. Alongside the changes is a new feature that would explicitly highlight excess battery drain, and even offer suggestions on what could be causing the issue.
The orange highlight denotes apps that seem to use more power than they should, and it's not just based on total drain. The feature is a small tweak, but it can help you save your iPhone from total battery drain in some cases.
However, you only had a long list of usage data, and that was the only way for you to try identifying problem apps. Now, with this change in iOS 26, the iPhone itself should help you with this endeavor.
iOS 26's has revamped Battery screen, which can help with excessive battery drain
There's a graph now comparing your battery drain to normal usage, and systems or apps with especially unusual drain will be highlighted. There's also a new special orange design intended to alert you to potential issues.
Image Credit - 9to5Mac
This feature could help you identify issues
Sometimes, there are mysterious battery drains on your iPhone, and this feature is intended to help you in those cases. Before this change with iOS 26, you had to either force-quit a bunch of apps to try to rectify the situation, or visit the Battery screen in Settings and try to identify what's going on.
Excellent small addition to an already great software update
So far, I'm loving iOS 26. And this small change is just another nice addition that will be useful in real life, and its existence makes me appreciate the effort Apple put into this update even more.
